The best thing about Ibiza nightlife is the choice of world-class clubs and DJs

The nightlife employers in Ibiza do not fear the opening of the new club [UNVRS], set to launch on the former Privilege premises. José Luis Benítez, manager of the Association Leisure of Ibiza, views this as a positive evolution for the island’s music scene, emphasising that Ibiza thrives on constant change and modernisation. He dismisses concerns about competition, arguing that Ibiza’s success lies in its variety of top-tier clubs, which collectively attract visitors. The new club, promoted by Will Smith and spearheaded by Yann Pissenem, aims to blend concert hall energy with nightclub vibes.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.