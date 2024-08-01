The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

August is here and with it comes the month of August Festes de la Terra both in Eivissa and Formentera, which begin this weekend, but will continue throughout the following week. But to start this week in Vila they already have on Friday a performance of Los Vivancosone of the best known flamenco dance groups. In addition, on Saturday there will be a Festival Milenial with Raúl and Selena and on Sunday there will be a children’s show with ‘The Little Mermaid’among many other things. In Formentera there is a traditional ballada on Saturday and a session of reggae, ska and dub on Sunday with La Bum Bum.

There are also the sant Llorenç festivitiesthat on Saturday propose a concert of Projecte Mut followed by Flower Power party with Dj Mussa.

One of the big events of the weekend is the festival Flamenco Breeze in Sant Antoni on Saturday, with Miguel Campellocódigo Jondo and dj Pablo Pueblo at sa Punta des Molí with free entrance.

Also noteworthy is the presence of Locomy on Friday at Children of The 80’s, Bohemian Authorized saturday in the sun Post a s’Oli Fest or the Nits al Tancó des Cubells on Sunday.

In addition there are several appointments with floklore and with the cinema a la fresca.

Miguel Campello is the headliner of the Brisa Flamenca festival on Saturday in Sant Antoni / DI

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1ST

Festes de la Terra de Vila

19.30 hours. Triduum in honor of the Virgen de las Nieves. Santa Cruz Parish.

Sant Llorenç festivities

7 pm: Sant Llorenç card tournaments.

Music

World Music. World Music. Music in the places of Formentera. 22.30 hours in the Europa square in es Pujols.

Folklore

Sant Miquel Balla. Exhibition of Ibizan folklore with the Colla de Balansat. 19.3 pm in the courtyard of the church of Sant Miquel.

Books

‘Conèixer (i reconèixer) la llengua i la cultura catalanes’. Presentation of the book by sociolinguist Isidor Marí by the author, Bernat Joan and Antoni Mir. 8 pm at the Llibreria Mediterrània in Vila.

Cinema

cinema a la fresca de Formentera’. ‘1976’, by Manuela Martelli (Chile, 2022). Not recommended for children under 12 years old. 10 pm at the Sant Ferran church square.

Locomía, this Friday at the Children of the 80’s party / DI

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2ND

Festes de la Terra de Vila

19.30 hours. Triduum in honor of the Virgen de las Nieves. Santa Cruz Parish. 22.8 p.m. Los Vivancos ‘Live’ show. Reina Sofía Park

Music

Children of the 80’s. With Locomía, Dream Team Reload and La Movida Ibiza. From 7 pm at Hard Rock Hotel in Platja d’en Bossa. Tickets at 20 € at clubtickets.com.

Live music. Jam session. Music in the places of Formentera. 22 hours in the square of the church of Sant Ferran.

Cinema

‘The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus’, by Terry Gilliam (United Kingdom, 2009). Divendres de Cine in Sant Jordi Film Series. 10 p.m. at the church square.

cinema a la fresca de Formentera’. ‘Through the Olive Trees’, by Abbas Kiarostami (Iran, 1994). Not recommended for children under 12 years old. 10 pm at Casa del Poble de la Mola.

Folklore

‘Ballades a la fresca’. Exhibition of ‘ball pagès’ of the Colla de Puig d’en Valls. 19.30 hours in the church square of Puig d’en Valls.

Selena Leo will be this Saturday at the Millennial Festival of Vila / DI

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3RD

Festes de la Terra de Vila

7 pm. Petanque. Paseo Juan Carlos I. Ibiza en Fiestas Trophy. 19.30 hours. Triduum in honor of the Virgen de las Nieves. Santa Cruz Parish. 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Exhibition of artisans and traditional crafts of Ibiza. Paseo Vara de Rey. 19.30 hours. Parade of wagons. 20.3 p.m. Ball pagès with the Colla de sa Bodega. 20.45 hours. Virgen de las Nieves Procession along Vara de Rey. 21 hours. Millenial Effect. First Millenial Festival of the Island of Ibiza. Queen Sofia Park. With performances by Raúl, Selena, José De Rico, D-Ramones and the band Esta me la Sé.

Festes de la Terra de Formentera

20.30 hours: Traditional singing, with food and drink at the Jardí de ses Eres.

Sant Llorenç festivities

20.30 hours: Jahbless Concert 22.30 hours: Concert by Projecte Mut. 0.30 hours: Flower Power with Dj Mussa.

Music

Festival Brisa Flamenca. With Miguel Campello, Código Jondo and dj Pablo Pueblo. From 8 pm at sa Punta des Molí de Sant Antoni. Free entrance.

Sol Post a s’Oli Festival. Concert of Bohemians Authorized. Every Saturday at sunset at 8 pm at the Auditori Caló de s’Oli in Cala de Bou with food trucks. Free entrance.

Jazz a la Plaça. Jazz jam session. Music in the squares of Formentera. 10 pm at the Plaza de la Constitució in Sant Francesc.

Tradition

ball a la fresca per als nostres majors’. Ball pagès for the seniors of the island. Every Saturday in July and August (except August 10), from 19 to 21 hours in the square Antoni Albert i Nieto de Vila.

Cinema

Mecal Air Ibiza. Selection of short films from the Mecal Pro Barcelona festival. Today ‘Food’. 10 pm at Sant Agustí playground. Free admission.

Cinema Jove a la fresca. ‘Jumanji: next level’. 21.30 hours at the soccer field of Sant Josep. Free admission.

ag6 bohemiosBohemios Autorizaos, Saturday at Sol Post at s’Oli Fest in Cala de Bou / DI

SUNDAY 4TH AUGUST

Festes de la Terra de Vila

11 a.m. Swimming. Ses Figueretes beach. Popular Swimming Crossing. 20 hours. First Vespers. Ibiza Cathedral. 21 hours. Musical ‘The Little Mermaid’. Queen Sofia Park. Adaptation of the classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. 22.30 hours. Ídolos de Barro Concert. Plaza del Parque.

Festes de la Terra de Formentera

21 hours: Nit de Sound System by La Bum Bum (ska, reggae, dub…) Sant Ferran church square.

Cinema

‘Night at the Museum’. Cycle Cinema at the Beach. Free family cinema at 9.15 pm on the beach of Cala Llonga. Drinks for the benefit of IFCC.

Music

Nits al Tancó des Cubells. Reya Thomas Igea. 8 pm at Tancó des Cubells. Free entrance.

The exhibition ‘Panoràmiques’ opens in es Polvorí and the Refectori de Dalt Vila / DI

EXHIBITIONS

‘Panoràmiques'[Panoramicviews. Group exhibition for the Festes de la Terra de Eivissa. Refectori and Es Polvorí. Dalt Vila. Es Polvorí: Tuesday to Friday from 18 to 20 hours. Refectori: Monday to Friday from 9 to 14 hours. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. From 1 to 31 August.

‘Premis Vuit d’Agost. Els darrers cinc anys (2019-2023)’. Exhibition of the artists awarded with the Vuit d’Agost prize of the Consell de Eivissa. Opening on Friday, August 2 at 8 pm at Sa Nostra Sala de Vila. From Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1.30 pm and from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Until August 30.

‘Agony & Ecstasy’. Group show of a dozen artists of avant-garde art. Painting, sculpture and photography. Agroturismo Atzaró. Until the end of August.

Collective exhibition of AMAE. Paintings, sculptures and photographs of thirty artists. Inauguration Friday, August 2 at 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center of Jesus. Until August 29th.

Bernat Tur. ‘Mala mar’. Sculptures. From Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 1.30 pm and from Thursday to Saturday from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm at the Auditori Caló de s’Oli in Cala de Bou. Until August 11.

Luke L. Carter. ‘Illa de cartó’, drawings. From 10 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm at the Centre Antoni Tur Gabrielet in Sant Frances, Formentera. Until August 3rd.

Cachete Jack. Graphic design project by Nuria Bellver and Raquel Fanjul. Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel in Cala de Bou. Until August 10th.

‘Howard Greenberg. History of photography’. Exhibit from Greenberg’s collection of great photographers of the 20th century. Also Santa Gertrudis Gallery. Through September 30.

Hiroshi Kitamura. Sculpture and painting. Micus Space. Carretera Jesús a Cala Llonga km 3. Open Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm or by appointment by phone at 971 191923. Until October.

Anita Snellman. Paintings. Puget Museum of Dalt Vila. From Tuesday to Saturday from 10 to 14 and from 18 to 20 hours. Sundays from 10 to 14 hours. Mondays and holidays closed. Until November 10.

Mai Blanco. ‘Jardín Adentro’. Large format paintings and installation. Wednesday to Sunday from 12 to 8 pm at La Nave Salinas. Free admission. Until October 31st.

‘Wittgenstein’s Paradox’. Group exhibition by Liz Dechenes, Helmut Federle, Callum Innes, Ann Veronica Jansenss, Florian Pumhöls and Ian Wallace. Parra&Romero Gallery, Santa Gertrudis. Until August 10.

‘Artesania i ceràmica. Tradition and modernity’. Exhibition of traditional Ibizan crafts sponsored by the Consell de Eivissa. Can Portmany Cultural Center in Sant Rafel. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 pm to 9.30 pm. Until August 1st.

‘Hydro logical’. Immersive sound installation lights and shadows by the duo Hauptmeier/Recker. Creation space of Ses12Naus in La Carpintería, Can Bufí industrial estate in Ibiza. Until September 15th.

Albert Pinya. ‘L’illa-que brilla-perilla’, paintings and ceramics. Estudi Tur Costa de Jesús. Every Thursday from 5.30 pm to 8.15 pm or by appointment, until September.

Santi Moix. ‘La scoperta del fuoco’. Temporary exhibition of the Catalan artist curated by Elena Ruiz. Museum of Contemporary Art of Eivissa and Formentera (MACE). Until November 15.

‘Eivissa, Empúries, Enserúne. El viatge possible’. A virtual experience. Monographic Museum of Puig des Molins. Organized by MAEF and Museu d’Arqueologia de Catalunya. Until September.

Erwin Broner. Paintings. Far de la Mola (Formentera). From Tuesday to Sunday from 10 to 14 hours. Mondays closed. Until September 29th.

Rob Loren. ‘The Mediterranean look’, photographs. Bar Ca n’Anneta in Sant Carles. Until September 15th.

l’Illa Blava’. Underwater photography exhibition of the members of the association Es Blau. Outdoors at the promenade of Port de Sant Miquel. Until September 30th.

‘Summer collective’. Exhibition with works by María Catalán, Julia Fragua, Carles Guasch, Adrián Cardona and Jesús de Miguel. Garden Art Gallery, ctera de Sant Josep km 8.5 detour to es Cubells (Cactus Lombribiza). Open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 3 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm. Until October.

STREET MARKETS

Mostra Artesanal Sant Rafel. Traditional crafts, ceramics and agricultural products. Every Thursday from 19.30 to 22.30 in the center of Sant Rafel. Until September 12.

Santa Gertrudis. Craft market with live music. Fridays from June to September from 19 to 0 hours.

Hippy Market of Punta Arabí. Crafts and products from all over the world, gastronomy, live music, children’s area, since 1973. Punta Arabí, es Canar, Santa Eulària. Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Hippy market in Cala Llonga. Crafts and accessories. Every Thursday from 18 to 22.30 hours. Live music from 7.30 pm. From May to October.

Sant Josep: Market of local produce and crafts. Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm until October 23. Children’s activities and live music.

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Las Daliascrafts, clothing, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm. Night Market mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays from 6 p.m. from June to September.

Market of sa Cooperativalocal product kilometer 0. Every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Market of artisan products and gastronomy of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Hippy Market of Platja d’en Bossa: Hippy Market. The months of May, September and October from 6pm to 11pm and the months of June, July and August from 6pm to midnight. Until October 12.

Formentera:

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm in the Jardí de ses Eres. All year round.

Market of Sant Francesc: Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. In July and August Monday and Tuesday also from 20 to 0 hours. From May 1 to October 31.

Artisan market of Sant Ferran: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 pm to 0 am. From May 30 to September 28.

Craft market of La Mola: Hippie market. Wednesdays and Sundays from 4.30 pm to 10 pm. From May 1st to October 9th.

Market of es Pujols: Crafts and accessories. Monday to Friday from 19 to 0 hours. From May 1 to September 30.