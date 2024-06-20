The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

June 23rd is always a special night, one of those that are called magical, and this year it will be no less so. The Sant Joan‘s Night will be celebrated with fire and a lot of partying in different parts of the islands and with more extensive programs in the municipality of Sant Joan, in Vila and Santa Gertrudis, which this year hosts the festival of the Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs.

Also this Saturday starts the Festín the Children’s Theater Festival of Sant Josep, which will spread imagination and magic for three weekends. This one at the Auditori Caló de s’Oli and the next two in the tent in the Plaza de Sant Jordi.

This will also be a very musical weekend. The three chamber concerts that will be given by groups of the Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands will be given in Eivissa and Formentera, and for the most hardened ones the molí Rock festivalon Saturday at sa Punta des Molí in Sant Antoni. Although there are many more concerts, including those of veteran punkarra Manolo Kabezabolo in Demiedo.

And it is also worth noting that this Friday is the International Yoga Day and there are different activities planned, including two master classes outdoors, in the port of Ibiza at 7 pm and at sa Punta des Moli de Sant Antoni at 8 pm. And also events throughout the day in Formentera.

The Children’s Theater Festival of Sant Josep, El Festín, starts this week / Vicent Marí

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Music

Cycle of nine concerts in all the islands of the Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands

Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands. Cycle ‘#sonampertu’. Chamber concert with works by Monteverdi, Debussy, Bernstein, Morricone… with Samuel García and Michel Herment (trumpets), Nigel Carter (horn), Vicente Cascales and Miquel Sáez (trombones). 20 hours in the Plenary Hall of the Town Hall of Sant Joan. Free admission.

World Music. World Music. Music in the places of Formentera. 22.30 hours in the Europa square in es Pujols.

Swingin Tonic Duo. Swing. Sant Josep és Música. 8 pm to 10 pm at Cas Costas.

Carly & The Cats. Rock classics. Sant Josep és Música. 20.30 hours at es Racó Verd.

Sant Antoni Cowboyz. Rock classics. Sant Josep és Música. 9 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Casas Baratas, Ca n’Escandell and Can Sans parties

7pm to 10.30pm: Plantà del fogueró in the AAVV San Pablo and pinchos route through the bars of the neighborhood with live music.

Cinema

‘More than ever’. By Emily Atef (France, 2022) VOSE. Cycle Anem al Cine de Vila. 20.30 hours at Multicines Eivissa.

This Friday is celebrated the International Day of Yoga with several activities in Ibiza / Sergio G. Cañizares

FRIDAY, JUNE 21ST

Sant Joan Festivities

21 hours: poetic meeting ‘Pouèticament, la nit poètica de les arts’, at the Pou de Labritja.

Parties of Casas Baratas, Ca n’Escandell and Can Sans

21 hours: Performance of the Colla de Vila. Presented by Jesús Rumbo. 10 pm: Theater. ocho apellidos ibicencos’.

Music

Symphony Orchestra of the Balearic Islands. Cycle ‘#sonampertu’.

20 hours. Chamber concert with works by Reich, Ravel. Piazzolla, D’Rivera, Gardel, Brubeck… with Samuel García (trumpet), Juan Carlos Murgui (percussion) and Tobías Isern (tuba). Pati de Sa Senieta de Sant Francesc, Formentera. Free admission. 8 p.m. Chamber concert with works by Monteverdi, Purcell, Haendel, Bach… with Cyrill Pouillet and Rubén González (trumpets), Nigel Carter (horn), Vicente Cascales and Miquel Sáez (trombones). Can Jeroni de Sant Josep Cultural Center. Free admission.

Children of the 80’s. With 2 Brothers on the 4th Floor, Dream Team Reload and La Movida Ibiza. From 7 pm at Hard Rock Hotel in Platja d’en Bossa. Tickets at 20 € at clubtickets.com.

Live music. Jam session. Music in the places of Formentera. 22 hours in the square of the church of Sant Ferran.

Yoga

4U Yoga Masterclass. ‘Es Port 360 Experiences’. Open class for the International Day of Yoga by Shylasvsyoga. With the pianist Lorena de Tena and the artist Diana Pintado. 19 hours in the Plaza des Martell in the port of Ibiza.

III Ibiza Yoga week. Activities for the International Day of Yoga. Practice with music, Ecstatic Yoga Dance, shavasana… From 8 pm in sa Punta des Molí de Sant Antoni. Collection for the benefit of IbizaPreservation.

Formentera:

6.15 hours: Sunrise meditation with sound bath with Anna Reig at La Mola Lighthouse. 19.30 hours: Yoga class in front of the sea with Eva Oller, with Dj Kion and sound bath with José Manuel. Terrace of the fishermen’s guild in La Savina.

Toxikull headline the Molí Rock de Sant Antoni festival / DI

SATURDAY, JUNE 22ND

The Feast

Children’s Theater Festival of Sant Josep: Opening with the company Cal Teatre from Barcelona. 20.30 hours at the Auditori Caló de s’Oli de Cala de Bou.

Festivities

Sant Joan

21 hours: Full moon route. Meeting point at the church of Sant Joan.

Casas Baratas, Ca n’Escandell and Can Sans

18.30 a.m. to 7:45 p.m: Foam party with Karios Ibiza. 10 pm: Concert by Canallas del Guateke.

Ses Figueretes. 45th anniversary of the AAVV

18 hours: Workshops, children’s activities and animation in the square. 9 pm: Party with dj Alex Hinohouse and Radio Ibiza Paradise.

Platja d’en Bossa. AAVV member’s party 2024

From 6 pm: Music with dj D-Ramones, Groove Garage concert, karaoke, bonfire and frita de porc popular.

Music

Audiciones Final de Curso 2024. Singing students of the Patronato Municipal de Música de Eivissa. 12 hours at the Meseo de Arte Contemporáneo de Eivissa (MACE).

Molí Rocks. Rock, punk and metal music festival. With Stone Corners, Toxikull, Apotropaico, Dizzel, Badak and Seisdientes. From 6 pm at Sa Punta des Molí in Sant Antoni. Market and food trucks with Fun & Trucks. Free entrance.

Manolo Kabezabolo. Punk. 40th anniversary tour. Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm at Bar Demiedo in the port of Ibiza. Tickets at 10 €. Limited seating.

Mimi Barber. Concert with The Groove Machine. 11.45 p.m. at Teatro Ibiza in Vila.

Jazz at the Plaça. Jazz jam session. Music in the squares of Formentera. 10 pm at the Plaza de la Constitució in Sant Francesc.

ZZ Rock. Tribute to ZZ Top. Sant Josep és Música. 1 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Five Guys Walk into a Bar. Blues and folk. Sant Josep és Música. 4 pm at Can Tommy.

Hand in hand. Tangos. Sant Josep és Música. 8 pm at Cas Costas.

Antonio Muñoz. Flamenco. Sant Josep és Música. 20.30 hours at es Racó Verd.

Books

‘Pòsits de llum’. Presentation of the poetry book by Neus Cardona Ribas. With Marga Jarrín, Cristina Martín, Teresa Navarro, Eva Tur and Maria Tur. 20 hours in es Tancó de Can Curt de Sant Agustí.

Leisure

‘Dissabtes a la fresca’ (Saturdays in the fresh air)

20 hours: Creative workshop for children with Luke L. Carter 10pm: Concert by The Mirror Tree.

Sant Ferran art market, Formentera.

History

Open day at the Arxiu Històric d’Eivissa i Formentrera (Aheif). Exhibition of books of municipal events and chronicles. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Arxiu’s headquarters in Can Botino, Dalt Vila.

Party for La Nit de Sant Joan in different places of the islands / Vicent Marí

SUNDAY 23RD JUNE

Saint John’s Night

Sant Joan Festivities

20 hours: Children’s activities in the square. 21.30 hours: Music with Dj Monju and the Flowers Towers. 23.30 hours: Aiyé Batucada. 0 hours: Lighting of the fires of Sant Joan. 0.30 hours: Music with John Sax. 2.30 hours: Music with Dj Mosengge.

Ibiza

Ses Figueretes beach. Foguerons on the beach

5 pm: Inflatable castles with Cachirulo and his friends. 7 pm: Dj D-Ramones. 20 hours: Simple Rock. 9pm: Macarrons de Sant Joan. 22 hours: Dj D-Ramones. 22.30 hours: Fire show.

Talamanca beach. No bonfires allowed

17 hours: Children’s workshops. 7 pm: Dj Pablo Balenciano. 20 hours: Concert by Esta me la sé… 9 pm: Macarrons de Sant Joan. 22 hours: Dj Pablo Balenciano. 22.30 hours: Fire show.

Ca n’Escandell. Local of the AAVV San Pablo

21 hours: Monologue by Laura Moreno and José Boto. Presented by: Jesús Rumbo. 22.45 hours: ‘Noche de San Juan. Magic and tradition’, with Acrobati-k. 24 hours: Lighting of the bonfire made by ElIndustrial Ibiza.

Night of Sant Joan of the IEE in Santa Gertrudis

20.30 hours: Ball pagès amb la Colla de Santa Gertrudis. 20.50 hours: Castells amb la colla castellera Boixos i Boixes d’Eivissa. 21.15 hours: Sant Joan Song Contest Awards. 21.30 hours: Concert Idò Mata’ls Band. 22.3 pm: Manifest 2024. 23.15 hours: Correfoc i encesa dels nou foguerons amb la Colla de Dimonis Es Mals Esperits.

Can Bonet

18 hours: Children’s foam party and water castle. 8 p.m: Music and dance with JdeJhouDj. 20.30 hours: Contest of macarrons of Sant Joan. 23 hours: Lighting of the bonfire and the party continues.

Sant Rafel. Sports field

11 am: Ibicencan herbs workshop. From 11.30 am: Contest of macarrons of Sant Joan. 12.30 hours: Ballada de ball pagès 14 hours: Lunch for the benefit of CF Sant Rafel. 20€ drink apart.

Formentera. The Pilar de la Mola

20.30 hours: Ball pagès with Es Xacoters and Es Pastorells. 20.45 hours: Convite a bunyols. 21.3 pm: Cantada pagesa. 22.30 hours: Annacrusa 0 hours: Lighting of the bonfire. 0.30 hours: Chimichurri Concert. 2 hours: Party with Dj Javi Box.

The Feast

Children’s Theater Festival of Sant Josep:

18 hours: Musicaldansa Escena (Eivissa). 19.30 hours: Giramàgic (Girona). 21 hours: Musicaldansa Cuarta Pared (Eivissa).

Caló de s’Oli de Cala de Bou Auditorium.

Music

Manolo Kabezabolo. Punk. 40th anniversary tour. 22 hours at Bar Demiedo in the port of Ibiza. Tickets at 10 €. Limited seating.

Gastronomy

Eivissa’s flavors. Showcooking and tasting of local products. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sant Joan street market.

Stories

Improcuentos. ‘Alternative Sunday’. Improvisation and music with Silvina Sodano and Nadia Acebal. 12 noon at es Vermell Café de Vila.

Santi Moix has opened his exhibition at the MACE / Vicent Marí

EXHIBITIONS

Santi Moix. ‘La scoperta del fuoco’. Temporary exhibition of the Catalan artist curated by Elena Ruiz. Museum of Contemporary Art of Eivissa and Formentera (MACE). Until November 15.

‘Rest’. Illustrations by Chenta (Daniela Díez). From June 21 to July 20 at Paradiso Art Hotel in Cala de Bou.

‘Eivissa, Empúries, Enserúne. El viatge possible’. A virtual experience. Monographic Museum of Puig des Molins. Organized by MAEF and Museu d’Arqueologia de Catalunya. Until september

Erwin Broner. Paintings. Far de la Mola (Formentera). From Tuesday to Sunday from 10 to 14 hours. Mondays closed. Until September 29th.

J. C. Llabrés. ‘Driftwood’, paintings. Casino des Moll de Ibiza. Until June 23rd.

José Antonio Martín. Paintings. From Monday to Friday from 9.30 to 13.30 and from 16 to 20 hours in the Cultural Center of Jesus. Closed on holidays. Until June 28th.

Silvina Taffuri. ‘Reconnection’. Paintings. From 11 am to 2 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Sala Ajuntament Vell de Formentera. Closed on Sundays and Monday mornings. Until June 22nd.

Cristina Ferrer. ‘Fields of Ibiza’. Paintings. Ocean Drive Ibiza Hotel in Marina Botafoch. Until July 3rd.

Rob Loren. ‘The Mediterranean look’, photographs. Bar Ca n’Anneta in Sant Carles. Until September 15th.

Painting and restoration course. Exhibition of works of Carmen Almécija’s students. Cultural Center Can Jeroni de Sant Josep. Until June 30.

Marie-Antoinette Courtens. ‘Art is my life. 2003-2024. Eighty years’, paintings. Sa Nostra Sala, Aragó, 17, Vila. Monday to Friday from 10 am to 1.30 pm and from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Until June 27th.

‘L’Illa Blava’, Underwater photography exhibition of the members of the association Es Blau. Outdoors at the promenade of Port de Sant Miquel. Until September 30th.

Rodolfo Zagert. Paintings. Ebusus Cultural Society of Vila. Until June 27th.

‘Men of clay. The masters and the smells of the earth’. Exhibition on the book of the same name with Inés Ventós, Carolina Riera and Linda Wit. Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Ibizan headquarters of the College of Architects, in Can Llaneres (Dalt Vila). Until July 30.

‘Crea.turas’. Group exhibition with works by Menlo Macfarlane, Rebecca Sears, Aram Larson, Gustavo Eznarriaga and Romanie Sánchez. Until July 3 at Can Tixedó and Can Jordi.

‘Rudolf i Andrea Eimke. Eivissa, ahir i avui’. Old photographs of Ibiza from the Arxiu Històric d’Eivissa i Formentera. Refectory Hall of Dalt Vila. Tuesday to Friday from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. Saturdays from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Until June 30.

Rafael Hernández. ‘The blind painter’, paintings. Club Diario de Ibiza. Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm and Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Closed on holidays. Until June 30.

Jordi Gómez. ‘Eclipse’. Photographs. Hotel Destino de Cap Martinet. Until the end of June.

‘Naked earth’. Paintings by Carlito Dalceggio. Laterna Studio Gallery of Santa Gertrudis.

‘Culprint’. Works by the graphic art studio founded by Ernest Zacharevic and Sheena Liam. Adda Gallery at the Paradiso in Cala de Bou. Until July 13.

l’Art de la posidònia’. Exhibition shared between Eivissa, Deià and Cambrils with works by David Callaou, Magari Things, Elisa Pomar, Enric Majoral, Irene de Andrés, Antonio Villanueva, Júlia Ribas and Elena Martí. Exhibition Hall of the Maritime Station of the Dique des Botafoc.

Linde Bialas. Paintings. Open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment by phone 971191923. Espacio Micus, road from Jesús to Cala Llonga km 3. Until July.

‘Spring collective’. Exhibition with works by María Catalán, Julia Fragua, Carles Guasch, Adrián Cardona and Jesús de Miguel. Garden Art Gallery, ctera de Sant Josep km 8.5 detour to es Cubells (Cactus Lombribiza). Open from Monday to Saturday from 9 to 14 and from 16 to 19 hours. Until July.

‘Blue light, the art of drawing’. Drawings by Narcís Puget Viñas and ceramics of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries from the excavations of the old hospital of Dalt Vila. Puget Museum of Dalt Vila. Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 4.30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm. Until the middle of June.

STREET MARKETS

Hippy Market of Punta Arabí. Crafts and products from all over the world, gastronomy, live music, children’s area, since 1973. Punta Arabí, es Canar, Santa Eulària. Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Hippy market in Cala Llonga. Crafts and accessories. Every Thursday from 18 to 22.30 hours. Live music from 7.30 pm. From May to October.

Sant Josep: Market of local produce and crafts. Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm until October 23. Children’s activities and live music.

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Las Daliascrafts, clothing, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm. Night Market mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays from 6 p.m. from June to September.

Market of sa Cooperativalocal product kilometer 0. Every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Market of artisan products and gastronomy of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Hippy Market of Platja d’en Bossa: Hippy Market. The months of May, September and October from 6pm to 11pm and the months of June, July and August from 6pm to midnight. Until October 12.

Formentera:

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm in the Jardí de ses Eres. All year round.

Market of Sant Francesc: Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. In July and August Monday and Tuesday also from 20 to 0 hours. From May 1 to October 31.

Artisan market of Sant Ferran: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 pm to 0 am. From May 30 to September 28.

Craft market of La Mola: Hippie market. Wednesdays and Sundays from 4.30 pm to 10 pm. From May 1st to October 9th.

Market of es Pujols: Crafts and accessories. Monday to Friday from 19 to 0 hours. From May 1 to September 30.