The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

After weekends with large-scale events such as Sueños de Libertad, Barruguet, the Fantasía Festival or the Medieval Fair, June begins more quietly, in a weekend in which there are no gastronomic fairs either.

There is music. And it is worth mentioning the first concert of the cycle Eivissa Daurada Concerts on Saturday at 528 Ibiza, the ‘Concert de guitarra. Entre clàssica i jazz’ of the Sant Josep’s Music and Heritage Cycle, or the urban music festival on Saturday as part of the festivities of Sant Josep.

And double flamenco ration, on Friday with the show three cultures at Can Ventosa and on Saturday with the concert of the young pianist Antón Cortés that opens the cycle Nits al Baluard in Dalt Vila.

Also theater, with 'Dones de la sal' with free admission at Club Diario de Ibiza this Thursday, or the comedy 'Orgasms' in Jesus on Sunday.

The program of festivities of Puig d’en Valls also extends until Sunday, with various activities, to end that day with the test ‘Puig d’en Valls Extrem’.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

dones de la sal’, at the Club Diario de Ibiza / Vicent Marí

Sant Ferran Festivities

7 pm. Mass. 19.30 hours: Inauguration of the Artisan Market. 8 pm: Procession and ball pagès with the colles Es Xacoters and Es Pastorells. 10 pm: concert of Aires formenterencs.

Theater

‘Dones de la sal’. By the Companyia de Teatre Pedro Cañestro. Cycle Idò! Club Diario de Ibiza at 8 pm. Free admission until full capacity.

Cinema

‘Dream Scenario’. By Kristoffer Borgli (USA, 2023) VOSE. Cycle Anem al Cine de Vila. 20.30 hours at Multicines Eivissa.

Excursion

‘Passejada historicoliterària’. Guided walk by Santi Colomar and Vicent Ferrer. Departure at 5 pm from the Cementeri Vell de Sant Francesc, Formentera.

three cultures, the origin of flamenco’, at Can Ventosa / DI

FRIDAY 31 MAY

Music

Eivissa Daurada Concerts. Candlelight concert with music by Zimmer, Einaudi, Richter or The Cinematic Orchestra… From 8 pm at 528 Ibiza / Benimussa Hills. Tickets on sale at www.eivissadaurada.com.

Children of the 80’s. With Mimi Barber, Dream Team Reload and La Movida Ibiza. From 7 pm at Hard Rock Hotel in Platja d’en Bossa. Tickets at 20 € at clubtickets.com.

Dance

‘Three cultures. The origin of flamenco’. Flamenco dance and music show by the company Gazpacho para todos. Directed by: Tito Losada. 20.30 hours in the auditorium of Can Ventosa. Tickets at 15€ at www.eivissa.es.

World No Tobacco Day

Sant Antoni

10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m: Bio-healthy walking route through Sant Antoni. Meeting at Sa Punta des Molí. Water and fruit at Passeig de ses Fonts 11.30 to 13.30 hours: Informative table on the harm of tobacco and the use of vapers for health in the passseig de ses Fonts by IFCC.

Sant Josep

8.30 to 11 a.m: Cleaning of the coastline in Platges de Comte. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m: Smoke-free beach campaign with giant cigarette butts in the sand. 5pm to 8pm: Anti-smoking campaign in Platges de Comte.

Cinema

‘Straw dogs’ (Straw dogs). By Sam Peckinpah (United Kingdom, 1971). Sant Josep’s film series Divendres de cine. Selection by filmmaker David Marqués. 8 p.m. at the Can Jeroni Cultural Center.

festiurbano / DI

SATURDAY, JUNE 1ST

Puig d’en Valls Festivities

5 pm. Chess Tournament Fiestas de es Puig d’en Valls. Blitz rhythm 5 2. Free registration: ajedrezpdv@gmail.com. Cultural center. 6 to 8 p.m: Ibizan herbs workshop. Organized by: association Els Molins des Puig d’en Valls. Registration and information: WhatsApp 667020592 before Thursday 30 May. Multipurpose room of the soccer field. From 7 pm: Broken Party Youth Music Festival. With Denom, D.Nadie and other urban artists. Screen with the Champions League final. Puig d’en Valls soccer field

Music

‘Concert de guitarra. Entre clàssica i jazz’, by Antoni I. Marí, guitar. Cycle Music and Heritage of Sant Josep. 8 pm at the church of Sant Francesc de s’Estany.

Antón Cortés. Flamenco piano. Premiere of the cycle Nits al Baluard de Vila. 9 pm at the Baluard de Sant Pere de Dalt Vila. Free admission.

West. Metal from Mallorca. Presentation of their new album, ‘Tiempo de fingir’. 1 pm at Can Jordi Blues Station.

Gastronomy

Eivissa’s flavors. Showcooking and tasting of local produce. 7pm to 11pm at sa Creu street in the Port of Eivissa.

Environment

1m2 Against Garbage:

Waste collection at the San Pablo neighborhood association ca n’Escandell from 10 am. Free activity. Distribution of material and insurance for participants. Waste collection in Sa Talaia de Sant Antoni from 9.30 am. Meeting at the traffic circle at the beginning of the Cala Gració road. Free activity. Distribution of material and insurance for participants.

Poster for ‘Orgasms’, on Sunday in Jesus / DI

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Theater

‘Orgasms, the comedy’. Director: Óscar Contreras. With: Roger Pera and Sam Sánchez. Two sessions at 6.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Centro Cultural de Jesús. Tickets at 17,60 € at Taquilla.com.

Puig d’en Valls Festivities

10 a.m. to 2 p.m: Puig d’en Valls Xtrem. Bases: www.ibizafitness.es. Sports area. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m: Food trucks in the tent.

EXHIBITIONS

‘Rudolf i Andrea Eimke. Eivissa, ahir i avui’. Old photographs of Ibiza from the Arxiu Històric d’Eivissa i Formentera. Inauguration on Thursday, June 30 at 8 p.m. in the Refectori room of Dalt Vila. From Tuesday to Friday from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. Saturdays from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Until June 30.

‘A decade of Jazz’. Exhibition of the best photographs of the Formentera Jazz Festival in its ten years of history. From 2 to 8 June at the Sala Ajuntament Vell de Formentera, from 11 am to 2 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm.

esperanza or the longing island’. Group show with works by Yvette Spowers, Sohar Villegas and Elizabeth Langford. Opening Friday, May 31 at 6:30 pm. Tuesday to Friday from 6 pm to 9 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Far de ses Coves Blanques in Sant Antoni. Until June 15th.

Rafael Hernández. ‘The blind painter’, paintings. Opening Thursday May 23rd at 8 p.m. at Club Diario de Ibiza. Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm and Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm. Holidays closed. Until June 30.

‘From Pol to Pol’. Nature photographs by National Geographic professionals on panels in the port of Eivissa. Organized by Fundació la Caixa in collaboration with Eivissa Town Hall. Until June 16th.

Xavier Sala Aponte. divina Quotidianitat’, paintings. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ajuntament Vell de Sant Francesc hall, Formentera. Until June 1st.

Marga Guasch. matèries’, paintings. Ebusus Cultural Society, Vara de Rey de Vila promenade. Until May 31st.

Jordi Gómez. ‘Eclipse’. Photographs. Opening Thursday, May 16 from 8 pm at the Hotel Destino in Cap Martinet. Until the end of June.

‘Cosmovision’. Works by Anthony Gofer. Ocean Drive Ibiza Hotel in Marina Botafoc. Until May 31st.

‘Naked earth’. Paintings by Carlito Dalceggio. Laterna Studio Gallery of Santa Gertrudis.

‘Culprint’. Works by the graphic art studio founded by Ernest Zacharevic and Sheena Liam. Adda Gallery at the Paradiso in Cala de Bou. Until July 13.

‘Cuina de Fang’. Exhibition of works by Neus Riera Tur and Laura Huguet Nonó, ceramists and promoters of the Cuina de Fang project. Sa Nostra Sala, c/Aragó, 17, Ibiza. Until May 31st.

‘Dones’. Collective exhibition of the Arxiu Històric d’Eivissa i Formentera of works about women. Es Polvorí Room in Dalt Vila. Tuesday to Friday from 6 to 8.30 pm. Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 1.30 pm. Until June 16.

Elisabeth Louy. ‘Nomad’, paintings. Gallery Obra 23 Davide Campi, Can Bufí industrial estate. Monday to Friday from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Until June 15.

‘L’Art de la posidònia’. Exhibition shared between Eivissa, Deià and Cambrils with works by David Callaou, Magari Things, Elisa Pomar, Enric Majoral, Irene de Andrés, Antonio Villanueva, Júlia Ribas and Elena Martí. Exhibition Hall of the Maritime Station of the Dique des Botafoc.

el monument a Vara de Rey i l’Eivissa de 1904′. Exhibition for the 120th anniversary of the monument to Vara de Rey. Refectory Hall of the Town Hall of Eivissa. Until the end of May.

Ugo Mulas. ‘Ossi di sepia’, photographs. From April 2 to June 1 at the gallery Parra&Romero in Santa Gertrudis.

Linde Bialas. Paintings. Open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment by phone 971191923. Espacio Micus, road from Jesús to Cala Llonga km 3. Until July.

‘Spring collective’. Exhibition with works by María Catalán, Julia Fragua, Carles Guasch, Adrián Cardona and Jesús de Miguel. Garden Art Gallery, ctera de Sant Josep km 8.5 detour to es Cubells (Cactus Lombribiza). Open from Monday to Saturday from 9 to 14 and from 16 to 19 hours. Until July.

‘Blue light, the art of drawing’. Drawings by Narcís Puget Viñas and ceramics of the XVII and XVIII centuries from the excavations of the old hospital of Dalt Vila. Puget Museum of Dalt Vila. Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 4.30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm. Until the middle of June.

STREET MARKETS

El Campito de Platja d’en Bossa. Art, crafts, clothing, accessories and local products. Food and live music. Fridays from 18 to 24 hours next to the premises of the neighborhood association.

Hippy Market of Punta Arabí. Crafts and products from all over the world, gastronomy, live music, children’s area, since 1973. Punta Arabí, es Canar, Santa Eulària. Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sant Josep: Market of local produce and crafts. Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm until October 23. Children’s activities and live music.

Sant Joan: Craft market, clothing, accessories and local products. Children’s activities and live music. Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Las Daliascrafts, clothing, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.

Market of sa Cooperativalocal product kilometer 0. Every Friday from 9 am to 2 pm at the Agricultural Cooperative of Sant Antoni.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Market of artisan products and gastronomy of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Hippy Market of Platja d’en Bossa: Hippy Market. The months of May, September and October from 6pm to 11pm and the months of June, July and August from 6pm to midnight. Until October 12.

Formentera:

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm in the Jardí de ses Eres. All year round.

Market of Sant Francesc: Monday to Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. In July and August Monday and Tuesday also from 20 to 0 hours. From May 1 to October 31.

Artisan market of Sant Ferran: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 pm to 0 am. From May 30 to September 28.

Craft market of La Mola: Hippie market. Wednesdays and Sundays from 4.30 pm to 10 pm. From May 1st to October 9th.

Market of es Pujols: Crafts and accessories. Monday to Friday from 19 to 0 hours. From May 1 to September 30.