Thursday, August 26, 2021
Two beach clubs in Ibiza reported for setting up a dance floor for customers

This offense can result in a fine of up to 600,000 euros

File image of Platja d'en Bossa / VICENT MARÍ.

Two ‘beach clubs’ in Ibiza, one in Platja d’en Bossa and the other on s’Arenal de Sant Antoni beach, have been reported for setting up a dance floor, a banned activity given the health situation created by the covid pandemic. This is as confirmed by the Consell de Ibiza, the authority that filed the complaint to the Balearic Govern’s Directorate General of Emergencies via the Tourism Inspection Service of the Land Management, Road Infrastructure, Tourism Planning and Anti-Fraud Department.

In both places, Turismo de Consell inspector “saw people dancing without respecting the restrictions set by the regional administration,” according to the island government. This infringement is considered “very serious”, so the financial penalty faced by the owners of both tourist establishments ranges between 60,001 and 600,000 euros, something that “will have to be confirmed by the authority with the power to impose these fines, which is the Govern Balear,” they added.

The first Vice-President of the Consell de Ibiza, Mariano Juan, explained that “these violations represent unfair competition between establishments and a clear health hazard. “From the Anti-Fraud Office we are conducting a series of inspections to ensure that legal tourist establishments comply with current regulations, and in this case it is forbidden to party, dance or operate as a discotheque. Doing so is clear unfair competition against the majority of establishments which behave in an exemplary manner, “he explained.

With these two, this makes three complaints for this type of infringement that the Consell has raised with the Govern’s General Directorate of Emergencies this summer, as reported by the island government. It will be recalled that the first was filed in mid-July in premises in Cala Jondal, in the town of Sant Josep de sa Talaia.

