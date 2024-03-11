15.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Balearic Islands brace for the arrival of fentanyl, the ‘zombie drug’

Elena Tejera, regional addictions coordinator, reveals that naloxone is being considered as an antidote for overdoses.

Vicente
Updated:
Balearic Islands ready to face the arrival of fentanyl, the zombie drug

Elena Tejera, the regional addictions coordinator, emphasizes that the Balearic Islands currently do not face issues with fentanyl consumption, countering claims of its presence in local drug supplies. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, significantly exacerbates the risk of overdose due to its use by traffickers to enhance the effects of other drugs like heroin and cocaine. Despite the alarming rate of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the U.S., Tejera reassures that vigilant surveillance and cooperation among various organizations, including laboratories and the National Police, aim to preempt its arrival and consumption in the Balearic Islands. Plans are underway to incorporate naloxone, an effective antidote for opioid overdose, as part of a comprehensive strategy to combat potential future crises. The local health system’s proactive stance contrasts with the grim situation in the U.S., highlighting strict control over prescriptions and a commitment to monitoring and rapid response to any emergence of fentanyl or similar substances in the region.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

