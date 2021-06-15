Balearic Islands to abolish time limits for bars and restaurants on Friday

Today the Govern will announce its decision to abolish time limits for bars and restaurants after this afternoon’s meeting of the Social Dialogue Committee, according to sources from the Executive and social partners. This means that they will no longer be forced to close at midnight and, depending on each municipality’s regulations, many will be able to continue serving customers until 2am.

Both employers and trade unions are confident that, after the de-escalation is approved next Friday at the Govern Council, restrictions on bars and restaurants will be minimal and focused on the areas inside these establishments, allowing them to remain open during the hours permitted by their licence.

In this respect, it is noted that street parties are a fundamental reason for pushing for the abolition of the hourly limits. The president of the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations (CAEB), Alfonso Robledo, stressed that indignation among the sector’s businesses is growing, as they are having to eject customers from their premises at midnight, only for many of them to then choose to participate in large drinking parties in public spaces.

If no one doubts that bars and restaurants will no longer be obliged to close at 12 at night, the question is centered on the security measures that will be maintained inside these establishments

On this point, they maintain that it is better for people to be in controlled places, such as restaurants, than to consume alcohol on public streets. For this reason, warnings have been given of the extraordinarily negative reaction Francina Armengol’s Cabinet would generate if it continued to restrict the sector’s hours of business.

While there is no doubt that bars and restaurants will no longer be obliged to close at midnight, the question remains as to the security measures that will be maintained inside these establishments, although there is a commitment to raising the current limit of six diners per table.

The problem lies in the fact that the CAEB is calling for the return of serving food at the bar, but not for the consumption of alcohol, while maintaining the 1.5m distance between customers, something that Government sources say is not looked upon favourably, while the Federation of Small and Medium Business in Mallorca (PIMEM) has long demanded a return to normal activity, not only in terms of opening hours and terraces, but also inside establishments.

