Balearic Government committed to extending curfew on the islands

The Minister of Health of the Balearic Government, Patricia Gomez, said that the slow de-escalation that is taking place in Baleares “works” and that the measures “are studied taking into account the daily situation”.

In this regard, Gomez stressed that the intention of the Balearic Government and the Ministry of Health is to continue extending the curfew on the islands, which currently stands between 12 pm and 6 am.

Regarding the other restrictions, he explained that in the next Consell de Govern they will evaluate what should be maintained and what should not be maintained from the 6th of June onwards.

The councillor also stressed that “nothing is ruled out and everything is being evaluated” and that they are observing “how vaccination and the presence of other variants, such as the British, are progressing”.

Finally, asked at a press conference about the possibility of withdrawing the mandatory use of masks outdoors, she recalled that this measure and others, such as the safety distance, “depend on a national law and are not the responsibility of the Autonomous Communities”.

It should be remembered that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has announced a cassation appeal against the order of the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB) that authorized, for the second time, the curfew in the Community and the limitations on social gatherings approved by the Government.

The order of the TSJIB, announced last Thursday, again had the vote of two magistrates, who consider curfew and limitations on social gatherings in private spaces unjustified .