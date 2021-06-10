27.7 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, June 12, 2021
type here...

Balearic bars demand abolition of time limits from Saturday 26th

They further request that the opening of nightlife venues be reconsidered as soon as possible, as "we will be able to better control the flow of people in the streets"

Fernando Guijarro
Updated:
Balearic bars demand abolition of time limits from Saturday 26th
Police stopped people drinking in public in Vila last weekend.

Restaurants and bars are demanding that the Government abolish any limits on opening hours, and normalise their activity as of the next de-escalation due to come into force on the 26th of this month, thus bringing the islands’ situation into line with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health, as stated yesterday by the president of the CAEB sector association, Alfonso Robledo. He pointed out that the current restrictions affecting his sector, which is currently forced to close at midnight, and on nightlife establishments, which remain closed, largely explain the rise in street drinking, which requires “immediate action”.

It should be noted that the Ministry has finally decided to remove the restrictions for restaurants and bars that it had initially included in its guidelines, in view of the harsh adverse reaction from some autonomous governments, such as Madrid. However, and pending the new de-escalation process to be negotiated with employers and unions during the next week, on the islands these businesses still face time restrictions and, according to the president of the CAEB, the time has come to return to normal opening hours, which in many cases is until 2am.

The CAEB also demanded that bars and restaurants be allowed to recover bar activity, albeit while maintaining the distance of 1.5m between clients and only for food service, not for the consumption of alcohol.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte