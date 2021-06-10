Balearic bars demand abolition of time limits from Saturday 26th

Restaurants and bars are demanding that the Government abolish any limits on opening hours, and normalise their activity as of the next de-escalation due to come into force on the 26th of this month, thus bringing the islands’ situation into line with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health, as stated yesterday by the president of the CAEB sector association, Alfonso Robledo. He pointed out that the current restrictions affecting his sector, which is currently forced to close at midnight, and on nightlife establishments, which remain closed, largely explain the rise in street drinking, which requires “immediate action”.

It should be noted that the Ministry has finally decided to remove the restrictions for restaurants and bars that it had initially included in its guidelines, in view of the harsh adverse reaction from some autonomous governments, such as Madrid. However, and pending the new de-escalation process to be negotiated with employers and unions during the next week, on the islands these businesses still face time restrictions and, according to the president of the CAEB, the time has come to return to normal opening hours, which in many cases is until 2am.

The CAEB also demanded that bars and restaurants be allowed to recover bar activity, albeit while maintaining the distance of 1.5m between clients and only for food service, not for the consumption of alcohol.

