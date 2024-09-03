Angela Rayner, British deputy prime minister, dances in the DJ booth of a famous DJ in Ibiza

The British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner did not want to miss the party in Ibiza and has traveled with some friends to end the summer with a few days of fun. Among other plans, Rayner has climbed into the DJ Fisher‘s booth to dance and give it all in a few days of disconnection.

Singer and artist Denise Van Outen has shared on her Instagram a video of the politician dancing alongside the DJ, who has his residency at Hï Ibiza every Wednesday with his own party, ‘FISHER’.

The audience did not hesitate to take out their cell phones to record the moment when the politician climbed into the booth and danced with Fisher with a bottle of water in hand. In one sequence of the video, the dj drops his headphones and Rayner stands in front of the mixing desk, but does not touch it.

Rayner and Fisher sang Gotye’s ‘Somebody that I used to know’ and turned to the audience to get the party going. Politics also embraced Fisher with joy as the music continued to play.

Van Outen disabled comments on the post, but no sooner had he shared the post than it already had 1,174 “likes”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.