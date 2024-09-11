16.9 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Adlib sets sights on conquering Paris

Redaccion Ibiza
Updated:
Adlib conquers Paris. The creations of a total of 14 designers of the popular Ibiza fashion are taking part these days in the international fair ‘Who’s Next?’, held in Paris. Garments designed by all of them hang from the hangers of the collective stand of the Ibizan label, which attends the fair for the eighth time, according to the Consell de Ibiza.

Monika Maxim Atiende A Una Clienta. | Fotos: Cie

Monika Maxim attends to a customer. | PHOTOS: CIE

In addition, several of the creators wanted to be present in Paris in order to make direct contact with potential buyers. Who’s Next?’ attracts around 45,000 visitors every year, according to the institution. The Adlib area stood out in the fairgrounds (in the Paris exhibition center, Porte de Versailles), where there were about 1,600 exhibitors, for the white color and the light that reflected the space, decorated with the typical pink bougainvillea.

Zona En La Que Se Encontraban Los Diseñadores De Eivissa. |

Area where the designers of Eivissa were located. |

The designers of four of the firms of the Adlib label are in Paris: Monika Maxim, Piluca Bayarri, Vintage Ibiza and Virginia Vald. “They have personally shown their creations to both industry professionals and multi-brand buyers, obtaining significant direct sales to textile professionals from around the world,” says the Consell. Maria Fajarnés, island councilor for Economic Promotion, Municipal Cooperation and Human Resources, was with them. At the Adlib stand, creations by Dolors Miró, Elisa Pomar, Espardenyes Torres, Estrivancus, Ibimoda, Ibiza Stones, Ivanna Mestres, K d Kosekose, S72 Hat and Tony Bonet have been shown.

La Consellera, Con Varios De Los Creadores. |

The consellera, with several of the creators. |

The aim of taking the Adlib brand to this fair is to take a step further in the “internationalization” of the brands that make up the popular Ibiza fashion label and make them known “outside the borders” of the island. In addition, another of the intentions is to “help different firms and designers to develop their business and establish trade relations with buyers and distributors from around the world”.

With this type of initiatives, insist from the institution, Adlib “opens frontiers” in the world of fashion, especially within the sector of what is known as slow fashion (slow fashion), as more and more creators of Adlib bet on sustainability. “All its pieces are produced in an artisanal way in workshops on the island,” says the Consell de Ibiza.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
