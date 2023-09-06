22.7 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, September 11, 2023
Adlib Ibiza shines at the Who’s Next Trade Show

Ibizan fashion lands in the French capital for one of the most important meetings of the sector

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Adlib Ibiza conquers the Who’s Next trade show

Adlib fashion has once again participated with great success in Who’s Next, one of the most important international fashion events in the world, Who’s Next, which opened its doors on the 2nd in Paris. Once again this year, Adlib Ibiza has obtained very good results in terms of direct sales to professionals from the international textile sector. “An event that for the brand with designation of origin has become an essential meeting, year after year,” says the Consell in a press release.

The designers present in this edition are: Ibiza Stones, Piluca Bayarri, Tony Bonet and Vintage Ibiza. In addition to showing their collections, they have personally attended to professionals and media from around the world specialized in the fashion industry. On the other hand, new synergies have been established with distributors from Asia, Oceania and the Caribbean Region such as Macao, Australia, Martinique, Abu Dhabi; as well as repeat orders from destinations such as Reunion Island, the United States, Israel and Europe.

 

Consell De IbizaConsell de Ibiza Piluca Bayarri, adlib fashion designer, during the show.

“This fair helps us to internationalize Ibizan companies, with a sample of the good work that is done in the fashion sector in Ibiza. We put all the necessary resources to promote the work that, at the artisan level, so many designers and craftsmen do on our island,” says the Councilor for Economic and Business Promotion, María Fajarnés.

 

Consell d’Eivissa María Fajarnés and the manager of Fecoef (in the center) with several designers.

The Who’s Next fair is held twice a year, in September and January, at the Porte de Versailles in Paris. It features everything from young talents to major established brands. It has a total of 1,600 exhibitors and an influx of more than 40,000 people per edition, including buyers from all over the world and industry professionals.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

