Live recording of a terrible traffic accident in Ibiza

Spectacular traffic accident yesterday afternoon at the traffic circle of ses Salines between a rental vehicle and another car. As seen in the video, one of the cars has collided with another one which was in front during an improper overtaking manoeuvre and overturned and rolled over several times.

According to witnesses of the accident, the occupants of the vehicle have been evacuated by ambulance. The Guardia Civil have been in charge of regulating the traffic while two roadside assistance units of Grúas Ibiza have removed the cars.

The occupants of another vehicle casually recorded the entire accident.