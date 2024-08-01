26.4 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, August 4, 2024
type here...

Live recording of a terrible traffic accident in Ibiza

The accident took place at the ses Salines traffic circle

Redaccion Ibiza
Updated:
ACCIDENT IN IBIZA | Live recording of a terrible traffic accident in Ibiza

Spectacular traffic accident yesterday afternoon at the traffic circle of ses Salines between a rental vehicle and another car. As seen in the video, one of the cars has collided with another one which was in front during an improper overtaking manoeuvre and overturned and rolled over several times.

According to witnesses of the accident, the occupants of the vehicle have been evacuated by ambulance. The Guardia Civil have been in charge of regulating the traffic while two roadside assistance units of Grúas Ibiza have removed the cars.

The occupants of another vehicle casually recorded the entire accident.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte