25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, June 18, 2021
type here...

Abel Matutes brands policeman accused of cover-up as the “mastermind of the robbery”

The president of the Grupo de Empresas Matutes denies in the trial that the acknowledged perpetrator of the theft worked in the building as a security guard, despite the fact that the High Court considered this to be an accredited fact

Carmen Pi
Updated:
Abel Matutes brands policeman accused of cover-up as the
Abel Matutes, at the entrance to the new head office of the Eivissa Courts, yesterday.

“Rafael is amoral but incapable of conceiving a plan of this kind“, Abel Matutes said yesterday, referring to the confessed perpetrator of the robbery, while charging the other suspect, police officer José Joaquín Fernández, accused only of cover-up, with being the “mastermind of the robbery” and of having a “criminal mind.” The head of the Grupo de Empresas Matutes  and former Minister of Foreign Affairs made these statements during his testimony at the third session of the trial for the robbery perpetrated in 2013 at his company’s Ibiza headquarters, where 2.7 million euros were stolen, of which almost one million have not been recovered.

As Matutes explained, immediately after the robbery, when the main suspect was still denying the facts, he spoke to him to convince him to return the money in exchange for withdrawing the complaint . “You don’t fool me, it’s more than clear, don’t take me for a idiot. I’ll try to help you, but first confess and return the money, “he said. José Joaquín Fernández’s defence then took the opportunity to ask Matutes if he offered 200,000 euros to the defendants in exchange for not reporting them, to which the businessman replied that he did not remember “the detail” of what he spoke to them about.

On the difference between the amount he initially reported stolen (187,000 euros) and the amount that he finally acknowledged (2.7 million), the businessman claimed that it was a tactic to make the thieves believe that they did not know the total amount of money stolen, so that they would return it little by little and keep the unreported money.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte