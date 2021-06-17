Abel Matutes brands policeman accused of cover-up as the “mastermind of the robbery”

As Matutes explained, immediately after the robbery, when the main suspect was still denying the facts, he spoke to him to convince him to return the money in exchange for withdrawing the complaint . “You don’t fool me, it’s more than clear, don’t take me for a idiot. I’ll try to help you, but first confess and return the money, “he said. José Joaquín Fernández’s defence then took the opportunity to ask Matutes if he offered 200,000 euros to the defendants in exchange for not reporting them, to which the businessman replied that he did not remember “the detail” of what he spoke to them about.

On the difference between the amount he initially reported stolen (187,000 euros) and the amount that he finally acknowledged (2.7 million), the businessman claimed that it was a tactic to make the thieves believe that they did not know the total amount of money stolen, so that they would return it little by little and keep the unreported money.