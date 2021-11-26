“The 3 Days Trail Ibiza’s influence outside of Spain is growing”

Ibiza is preparing to host the eighth edition of the popular 3 Days Trail Ibiza stage race, organized by the Club Trideporte, from Friday 26 to Sunday November 28. The race will bring together more than 500 participants divided among the various modalities offered in the program, which includes a total of six distances over the course of the weekend.

A race that is presented with numerous attractions yet again in 2021 demonstrates that it has not only established itself as one of the most anticipated events on the national calendar of the specialty, but also that “its relevance outside our borders grows year after year,” as Fátima Blázquez, president of Club Trideporte and organizer of the 3 Days Trail Ibiza, explained.

“The expectations for the 2021 edition [3 Days Trail Ibiza] are quite high. There is a strong willingness to participate in the event, as evidenced by the fact that we have returned to the 2019 statistics in terms of participants “‘.

Fátima Blázquez is the President of Club Trideporte and the organizer of the Ibiza 3 Days Trail.