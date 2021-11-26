“The 3 Days Trail Ibiza’s influence outside of Spain is growing”

Ibiza is preparing to host the eighth edition of the popular 3 Days Trail Ibiza stage race, organized by the Club Trideporte, from Friday 26 to Sunday November 28. The race will bring together more than 500 participants divided among the various modalities offered in the program, which includes a total of six distances over the course of the weekend.
A race that is presented with numerous attractions yet again in 2021 demonstrates that it has not only established itself as one of the most anticipated events on the national calendar of the specialty, but also that “its relevance outside our borders grows year after year,” as Fátima Blázquez, president of Club Trideporte and organizer of the 3 Days Trail Ibiza, explained.
“The expectations for the 2021 edition [3 Days Trail Ibiza] are quite high. There is a strong willingness to participate in the event, as evidenced by the fact that we have returned to the 2019 statistics in terms of participants “‘.
Fátima Blázquez is the President of Club Trideporte and the organizer of the Ibiza 3 Days Trail.
3 Days Trail Ibiza’s positive expectations
“The excitement for this year’s edition of 2021 is really high [3 Days Trail Ibiza]. There is a strong willingness to participate in the event, as evidenced by the fact that we have returned to the 2019 levels in terms of participation. Among the nationalities represented this year are Norwegians, Uruguayans, Ecuadorians, Chinese, and Americans.
“No one comes from such a distance to run in Ibiza unless they are driven and keen to appreciate all that the island has to offer through sport,” Fátima Blázquez explains, adding: “The 3 Days Trail Ibiza’s impact outside our borders is expanding.” This year, there may be more than 200 competitors, including those from outside Spain. And there are those who have been here since Monday to enjoy and become acquainted with the island “‘.
The head of Club Trideporte and organizer of the 3 Days Trail Ibiza, however, emphasizes that the event’s “objective” is to grow “slowly” while continually adapting “to what the situation with covid dictates.”
“Now we must grow concurrently with covid. And, while the covid measures remain in place, they are unmistakably different from last year. The start will now include all runners, and catering will take place in the finish area on Saturday, among other things, which simplifies things for us. It’s a very different atmosphere than last year. In any event, I don’t believe that conditions with the covid are still unsatisfactory to consider raising the number of participants “, according to Fátima Blázquez.
