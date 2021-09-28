The soundtrack of Formentera

Yakari (Nuno Alves) & Marie Connery, Yadira Ferrer, Federico Natahn and Valmuz, were the big names at this year’s Formentera Jazz Festival (FJF), which Maxwell Moya has been organising for seven years. After a hiatus of 2020, this year’s edition lived up to expectations, both in terms of the organisation and in the return of the audience to enclosed spaces, an audience that exceeded the number of available seats and had to be accommodated on their feet in the Sa Senieta area, in Sant Francesc, whose outdoor patio was transformed into the main stage.

The return to live performance was modest, in the sense that the audience wanted to listen to music and to do so in the least restrictive way possible, in view of the health restrictions due to the pandemic.

This festival has established itself as one of the most eclectic events in its genre, jazz, as its programme includes any variation that involves fusion and new trends in musical creation. If anything was clear, it was the quality of all the musicians who performed on stage. Just like the setting, Formentera, this event is an attraction visitors can use as an excuse for holidaying on the island.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.