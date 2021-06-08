23.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Port of La Savina playground opens

The new playground is situated in the Paseo de la Marina next to the Formentera Mar tower

The new playground at the port of La Savina opened to the public yesterday. The playground, paid for by the Balearic Port Authority (APB), is located on the Paseo de la Marina, next to the Formentera Mar tower.

The newly opened space covers an area of ​​225 square meters, is designed for children between five and twelve years old and has an arch, a slide, a climbing frame, a bridge, a swing and a balance beam.

As reported by the APB, in addition to complying with all European safety standards, the facilities have been purpose-built with materials resistant to maritime environments. The work was carried out in a joint venture by Parrot Asfaltomeros and cost more than 72,000 euros.

The project, reported the APB, is part of an initiative to improve the condition of the roads and pedestrian access area to the port of La Savina. This series of measures includes the improvement of gardening, paving, signage, lighting, bike lanes and viewpoints.

