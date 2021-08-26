Mess up with covid diagnostic tests in Formentera

Many countries require their nationals and visitors to present a diagnostic covid test on arrival at their borders. Likewise, and since last June, the Balearic archipelago requires a document proving the holder’s covid status or, failing that, a previous diagnostic test or one carried out within 48 hours of arrival on the islands. And this is where the confusion arises.

For example, if a non-resident wants to take a rapid antigen test after entering Formentera or needs it to travel and goes to the Consell’s website to find out where to do it safely, they will find that the authority is aware of just one single health centre with the necessary authorisations.

The island authority clarifies that “this is not the only authorised health center”, but the only one that provided information “correctly and in full”, when the covid-19 website was being put together. “It is the only verified clinic we have that can be publicised. If another centre gives us the paperwork, we will publicise it”, they concluded.

This centre, based for years in La Savina, does not open at weekends, so it is not an option if the user has to travel on a Monday, as this would exceed the period of validity of the test that is required in many destinations.

The next step to find an authorised clinic would be to go to the list provided by the Balearic Government at the link: safetourism.illesbalears.travel/es/turismo-sanitario

Three centres on Formentera appear there: the first matches the one mentioned on the Consell’s website and the other two refer to telephone numbers in which only the second digit varies. In reality, the two clinics, recently set up, one in la Savina and the other in es Pujols, belong to the same business group and the second telephone number is an error, as confirmed by the owner of the company.

It remains to be clarified what is happening with the other two centres performing these tests: one that has always operated in Sant Francesc and another set up this summer in the town of es Pujols, belonging to a medical services company.

The Balearic Govern’s Department for Health explained that “the list includes centres that have communicated that they want to perform the test as a new service and those who do not provide this type of testing as a regular service. It is possible that if it is an authorised centre with authorised clinical analysis services that it has not communicated, it is not necessary”. The list is of little use.