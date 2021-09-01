Formentera Zen, three days of activities to reconnect body and mind

The president and consellera of tourism, Alejandra Ferrer, said in the press release that “for the past seven years the consell has been promoting this event under the management of the company Puro Bienestar”, and that “the aim is to offer visitors and residents a space dedicated to reconnecting body and mind”. In addition, “it has the added value of being held at the end of the season, and our island is associated with the world of health and physical and emotional well-being,” she said.

The capacity for the Formentera Zen 2021 festival will be restricted by the covid measures in force at the time of the event. It is currently set at a maximum of 150 people with 100 already registered.

Registrations can be made at the website www.formenterazen.es, which also contains the conference programme and information about the speakers.

Residents of Formentera have a 50% discount on the standard price of 120€.