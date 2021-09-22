Formentera, starting point to establish European policy for protection of posidonia

The meeting was scheduled for last year, but due to the pandemic, it was held online. Yesterday the Balearic Minister for the Environment, Miquel Mir, took part in the inauguration of the first face-to-face meeting of this Mediterranean Network for Posidonia, which brings together, in Formentera, representatives of governments and organisations from eleven Mediterranean countries, with the aim of moving towards a common policy for the conservation of Posidonia.

Formentera, a pioneer in conservation

“Based on the pioneering experience of the Balearic Islands and Formentera in the protection of posidonia, we want the Mediterranean countries to develop conservation policies”, the Balearic Minister for Environment summed up the international meeting. Miquel Mir stressed that “Formentera is the pioneering island, the first to be sensitive to the conservation of posidonia”. The president of the Formentera Council, Alejandra Ferrer, pointed out that “it is necessary to take global measures” in order to achieve conservation goals.

