Formentera, starting point to establish European policy for protection of posidonia

Representatives from eleven European countries are meeting in Formentera to analyse measures to protect posidonia and establish a common roadmap in the Mediterranean

Carmelo Convalia
Updated:
The international event brings together more than sixty specialists from eleven countries and universities.

Formentera is the starting point for the international meeting of the Mediterranean Posidonia Network (MPN) which aims to establish a common policy for the protection of posidonia oceanica present on the seabed up to 40 metres in the Mediterranean. It is an initiative of the Spanish Ministry of Environment and Territory and the French Biodiversity Office (OFB), backed by the Balearic Ministry of Environment and the Council of Formentera, to establish a common strategy on the conservation of posidonia and with the collaboration of the LIFE Project.

Alejandra Ferrer welcomed the attendees. | C.C.

The meeting was scheduled for last year, but due to the pandemic, it was held online. Yesterday the Balearic Minister for the Environment, Miquel Mir, took part in the inauguration of the first face-to-face meeting of this Mediterranean Network for Posidonia, which brings together, in Formentera, representatives of governments and organisations from eleven Mediterranean countries, with the aim of moving towards a common policy for the conservation of Posidonia.

Formentera, a pioneer in conservation

“Based on the pioneering experience of the Balearic Islands and Formentera in the protection of posidonia, we want the Mediterranean countries to develop conservation policies”, the Balearic Minister for Environment summed up the international meeting. Miquel Mir stressed that “Formentera is the pioneering island, the first to be sensitive to the conservation of posidonia”. The president of the Formentera Council, Alejandra Ferrer, pointed out that “it is necessary to take global measures” in order to achieve conservation goals.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

