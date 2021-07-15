Top photographers to attend festival

Formentera Fotográfica has become a national and international reference point for the photography world, a meeting between renowned photographers, amateurs and image lovers. The organisers, Francesc Fàbregas and Marina Feliu, have been attracting the best to the island for nine years and this year is no exception. Although they have not yet finalised the list of maestros participating, for the moment the list stands at 13 and Fàbregas highlights the inclusion of Luis Tato and Paco Gómez.

Images recovered from PACO GÓMEZ

FOR THE MOMENT Formentera Fotogràfica has 13 SPEAKERS confirmed and a total of 70 PARTICIPANTS REGISTERED.

Tato moved from Barcelona to the capital of Kenya, where he currently works covering the African continent as a photographer for the international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), while developing editorial assignments for international media such as The Washington Post or The Guardian. His work can be seen regularly published in major media outlets around the world and his images have won awards in photojournalism competitions, including a World Press Photo award and a nomination for World Press Photo of the Year. At the festival he will give a presentation on his experience with the intention of breaking down stereotypes about his work, especially in Africa.

A Kenyan boxer prepares herself in the gym | LUIS TATO

