26.8 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...

Top photographers to attend festival

The Formentera Fotográfica festival, which this year will take place between 8 and 12 October, completes the programme of speakers with Luis Tato, Paco Gómez and Sofia Moro. Out of the 13 confirmed professionals, registrations reached 70 people and remain open

Carmelo Convalia
Updated:
Top photographers to attend festival
Fighting the locust invasion in East Africa | LUIS TATO

Formentera Fotográfica has become a national and international reference point for the photography world, a meeting between renowned photographers, amateurs and image lovers. The organisers, Francesc Fàbregas and Marina Feliu, have been attracting the best to the island for nine years and this year is no exception. Although they have not yet finalised the list of maestros participating, for the moment the list stands at 13 and Fàbregas highlights the inclusion of Luis Tato and Paco Gómez.festival with the best photographers 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Images recovered from PACO GÓMEZ

FOR THE MOMENT Formentera Fotogràfica has 13 SPEAKERS confirmed and a total of 70 PARTICIPANTS REGISTERED.

decoration

Tato moved from Barcelona to the capital of Kenya, where he currently works covering the African continent as a photographer for the international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), while developing editorial assignments for international media such as The Washington Post or The Guardian. His work can be seen regularly published in major media outlets around the world and his images have won awards in photojournalism competitions, including a World Press Photo award and a nomination for World Press Photo of the Year. At the festival he will give a presentation on his experience with the intention of breaking down stereotypes about his work, especially in Africa.festival with the best photographers0 – Diario de Ibiza News

A Kenyan boxer prepares herself in the gym | LUIS TATO

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte