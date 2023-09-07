23.1 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, September 11, 2023
type here...

Ushuaïa Ibiza: the island’s party epicenter

David Guetta and Calvin Harris have both broken attendance records at their respective parties

Leire Rodriguez
Updated:
Ushuaïa Ibiza: the island’s party epicenter
Since its opening on 29 April this year, Ushuaïa Ibiza has been setting milestones. David Guetta’s iconic Mondays have broken attendance records, giving attendees an experience that combines his musical style with the magic of Ibiza. Calvin Harris Fridays have been another jewel in Ushuaïa’s crown, attracting huge crowds.

David Guetta. | Ushuaïa IbizaDavid Guetta. | USHUAÏA IBIZA

The return of Dj Tiësto back to the island after a decade of absence in the residences has marked the nights of the tuesdays. Their last performance, on August 29, promises to be an epic event.

Fiesta De Apertura De Ants. | Ushuaïa IbizaOpening party of Ants. | USHUAÏA IBIZA

As every year, Swedish House Mafia had an exclusive date in the calendar of the Ibizan discotheque.

Mujer Bailando En Ushuaïa. | Ushuaïa IbizaWoman dancing at Ushuaïa. | USHUAÏA IBIZA

The party ANTS has been setting the standard for over a decade in the saturdays of Ushuaïa and this year is no exception. Their anniversary celebrations have been in full swing. The infectious energy of their sets continues to attract the devoted followers of the electronic scene.

Imagen Aérea De Ushuaïa Ibiza. | Ushuaïa IbizaAerial image of Ushuaïa Ibiza. | USHUAÏA IBIZA

Musical diversity has also shone at Ushuaïa Ibiza this season. Artists such as Kygo have dazzled in their five performances sunday. In addition, September will bring with it three exciting dates with the legendary Armin van Buuren.

The latin touch has also left its mark, with impressive performances by artists like Maluma, Ozuna, Bizarrap and Mike Towers.

Paul Kalkbrenner. | Ushuaïa Ibiza

Paul Kalkbrenner. | USHUAÏA IBIZA

On Thursdays, the current number one in the world, Martin Garrixtakes the stage, while the brothers Thivaios give life to the spirit of Tomorrowland each wednesday.

Armin Van Buuren. | Ushuaïa Ibiza

Armin Van Buuren . | USHUAÏA IBIZA

The season will end on October 7th with an unforgettable event called The Vortex.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte