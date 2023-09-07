Ushuaïa Ibiza: the island’s party epicenter

Since its opening on 29 April this year, Ushuaïa Ibiza has been setting milestones. David Guetta’s iconic Mondays have broken attendance records, giving attendees an experience that combines his musical style with the magic of Ibiza. Calvin Harris Fridays have been another jewel in Ushuaïa’s crown, attracting huge crowds.

The return of Dj Tiësto back to the island after a decade of absence in the residences has marked the nights of the tuesdays. Their last performance, on August 29, promises to be an epic event.

As every year, Swedish House Mafia had an exclusive date in the calendar of the Ibizan discotheque.

The party ANTS has been setting the standard for over a decade in the saturdays of Ushuaïa and this year is no exception. Their anniversary celebrations have been in full swing. The infectious energy of their sets continues to attract the devoted followers of the electronic scene.

Musical diversity has also shone at Ushuaïa Ibiza this season. Artists such as Kygo have dazzled in their five performances sunday. In addition, September will bring with it three exciting dates with the legendary Armin van Buuren.

The latin touch has also left its mark, with impressive performances by artists like Maluma, Ozuna, Bizarrap and Mike Towers.

On Thursdays, the current number one in the world, Martin Garrixtakes the stage, while the brothers Thivaios give life to the spirit of Tomorrowland each wednesday.

The season will end on October 7th with an unforgettable event called The Vortex.