Podcast, talks, concerts and cinema in the seventh edition of the ‘Mal del Cap’ festival

This was announced by the president of the Mal del Cap Association, Inma Saranova, at a press conference attended by the island director of Culture, Miquel Costa; the island director of Tourism of Ibiza, Juan Miguel Costa; the councillor of Culture of the Ibiza Town Hall, Pep Tur, and Ricard Clivillé, Ibiza’s councillor for youth. As Saranova explained: “Throughout the seven editions of this eclectic festival, more and more people from the rest of Spain and the Balearic Islands have chosen to travel to this island, attracted by an independent event that is becoming increasingly popular outside the island at a time of year when there are no crowds and the weather is usually good for those brave enough to enjoy the last swims of the year”.

For this edition Mal del Cap has joined forces with Ibiza Travel, the Consell de Ibiza and the Vila Town Hall, with whose support they have decided for the first time to make the festival coincide with the long weekend of the first of November. Thus, the 7th Mal del Cap Festival will take place between Saturday the 30th of October and Saturday the 6th of November; a full week in which there will be live podcasts, performances, talks, films by new filmmakers and short films.

But Mal del Cap has not forgotten its origins and this year it is also maintaining its short film competition, in which over a thousand works have taken part and will form part of the official selection. What’s more, the organisers are once again committed to bringing this format to younger audiences, which is why this year there will also be a selection of shorts in the youth section that will be screened for the students of Ibiza’s secondary schools at the Centre de Creació Jove C19 Vila Jove (C19 Vila Jove Youth Creation Centre).

The highlight of this year’s festival will be the science fiction podcast ‘Biotopía’, directed by Manuel Bartual

