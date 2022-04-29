Unveiling this summer’s hottest lineup supporting Calvin Harris every week at Ushuaïa Ibiza

The lineup has been unveiled for Calvin Harris’ eagerly awaited return to Ushuaïa Ibiza this season. The multi-platinum selling artist and powerhouse producer, DJ and songwriter is back to take up his residency this summer at Ibiza’s acclaimed open air club every Friday from 3rd June – 2nd September. Every week, a hand-picked lineup of phenomenal DJs including MK, Disciples, Idris Elba, Martin Solveig, Monki, and many more will join him to make this an unmissable White Isle house party every week.

Ushuaïa Ibiza is world renowned for its dynamite production and unparalleled party vibes, delivering the definitive open-air dance experience. See Calvin Harris take the legendary poolside stage with its unmatched sound each Friday over summer and accompanied by the ultimate selection of guests spanning the house scene. Every week he’ll be partnering with Billboard chart-topper MK, the incredible American producer and DJ who serves his unique and warming house sound as well as the return of Tyson O’Brien aka Generik, who backed Calvin Harris at his previous Ushuaïa Ibiza residency and is still causing a stir with his refreshing blend of energetic and haunting vocals that are guaranteed to keep you dancing this summer.

Accompanying the sounds of Calvin Harris

A whole host of global acts are on the bill over the wild 14-week season, each being a supurb accompaniment for the sounds of Calvin Harris. They include actor-tuned-dance-music-icon Idris Elba, iconic DJ, producer, label founder and broadcaster Monki, groundbreaking Glaswegian house duo Illyus & Barrientos, the life-affirming house trio Disciples from London, dance music giants Benny Benassi and Martin Solveig who have both spawned a host of major tracks over their successful careers, plus the sizzling Will Clarke, Los Angeles’ groove-based HoneyLuv, KC Lights who churns soaring house and thumping techno, Nez the Belfast based DJ, producer and radio host, the electronic mastermind and exciting DJ Dance System as well as lauded DJ and songwriter Burns who has a long list of colleagues including Lady Gaga and Pitbull.

The dance floor every Friday at Ushuaïa Ibiza is poised to host the most vibrant and complete house parties anywhere across the island. Get in early to secure your spot at what is set to be one of this seasons’s hottest and most sought after gigs. Grab your ticket now!