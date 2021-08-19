Hostal Pascual wraps up the Badia de Portmany of Ibiza festival

The Festival Badia de Portmany comes to an end this Sunday, 22nd August, with a concert by Ibizan pop rock band Hostal Pascual, beginning as always at 9pm, in the Caló de s’Oli Auditorium. The concert series, organised by Sant Josep Town Hall and the Salvem sa Badia de Portmany initiative, thus comes to an end after a total of nine performances on the Cala de Bou venue’s new outdoor stage.

As on previous occasions, during the concert you can visit the marine photography exhibition ‘MARE’ , located in the venue’s exhibition hall, and there will be food trucks where the public can buy food and drink. A while before the concert, at 8pm, there will also be a free, open access T-shirt decorating workshop in the auditorium itself.

The groups that have participated in this first edition of the festival are Victor Gresely Trio, LaCalle, Sequoia Tree, Pez Mago, Bluesmàfia Acústico, Sonics, Gianni Gagliardi Quartet, Pasados de vueltas and, finally, Hostal Pascual’.

The closing of the exhibition ‘MARE’ will be held on Sunday, 29th August, with the screening of the documentary ‘What the Octopus Taught Me’ (Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, 2020).

The aim of this initiative is to link culture and music with the protection of nature, to raise awareness through art of the need to protect the marine environment and its ecosystems and to offer a programme of shows that will attract the public from the bay and from all over the island to this new venue, which Sant Josep Town Hall plans to inaugurate next October.