The ‘Festival de Poesia de la Lluna de Juny’ returns to Ibiza after a year in the autumn

On this occasion, the festival’s borders will once again be extended and poets from beyond the Balearic Islands will be taking part. “It is a way of creating bridges between the Catalan language and culture and the other languages of the world, all of them co-participants in weaving the universal poetic web”, explained Carles Fabregat yesterday in a press release. This new edition has adopted two verses by Damià Huguet and Miquel Àngel Riera, which together make up the title: ‘Joc de miralls / Cim de l’imprevist’, with the aim of highlighting these two excellent and unique Mallorcan poets, who died twenty-five years ago just one day apart.

In an event organised jointly with Ibiza Town Hall’s ‘Illes i Literatura’ (Islands and Literature) series, actor Pep Tosar will recite poems by these two authors, accompanied on guitar by Joan Arto, on Wednesday, 29th of September at 8pm in Can Ventosa.

Throughout the entire programme, music, poetry and audiovisual arts will be combined

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.