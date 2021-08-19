Eivissa Jazz returns from 1st to 4th of September with eight concerts

The festival Eivissa Jazz, the long-awaited date with the best national and international jazz, will once again mark the late summer cultural calendar in Vila. It will be held this year between the 1st and 4th of September, and will do so with some significant changes. On the one hand, another day has been added compared to the previous edition and this year there will be eight concerts compared to the five of the 2020 edition, which was heavily affected by the health situation.

Another change is that the first day of the festival, that used to be held in previous years in the Plaza de Sotavila, this year moves to the Parque Reina Sofia and remains free. This ensures safe distancing between patrons and allows and increase to the capacity, to avoid crowds in an inaugural concert that always arouses much interest. Tickets for this first day can be booked through the website www.eivissa.es. The remaining days, as is traditional, will be held at the baluarte de Santa Llúcia, in Dalt Vila.

On Friday the 1st the trío de Gonzalo del Val y la Big Band Ciutat d’Eivissa will perform. On the 2nd, already in the Baluarte, Michelangelo Scandroglio Quintet (winners of the Getxo festival), and the Alba Careta Group. On Friday the 3rd, Focusyear Band and the classics from the Eivissa Jazz Experience competition. And on Saturday the 4th, the Ibizan Pere Navarro Quintet and Gianluca Petrella Quintet.

The new addition

Eivissa Jazz will also feature another novelty: the incorporation of the Instituto Italiano di Cultura as a collaborator of the festival. This is a non-profit, public body whose aim is to promote Italian culture and language around the world, in addition to the collaboration of the Sociedad de Artistas, Intérpretes o Ejecutantes de España (AIE).

This edition of Eivissa Jazz is once again supported by Radio 3 and the Ente Público de Radiotelevisión de les Illes Balears, IB3. Likewise, the renewal this year of the Getxo Festival will also make it possible enjoy the Ibizan stage with the winners of the 2021 edition of this veteran contest.

“The current situation of the pandemic still requires caution, for this reason the Ayuntamiento de Eivissa will ensure all security measures so that all fans of this genre can enjoy this year’s festival safely in a World Heritage environment,” said the City Council through a note.

“The Eivissa Jazz festival is celebrating its 33rd anniversary this year with the same energy and enthusiasm that have driven it throughout its history. This year, despite being an edition still marked by the health situation, we have a festival that we think will principally appeal to all jazz fans, but also to all music fans. There will be eight concerts in the World Heritage environment in the Reina Sofia Park and the baluarte de Santa Llúcia,” says the Councillor for Culture, Pep Tur.

“I think it is an opportunity to attend one of the cultural classics of our city, which adds new partnerships and maintains the previous collaborating entities. We are very excited and eager for the festival to return to the World Heritage of our city and we can all enjoy a few nights of high quality music, “says Tur.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 19th August through the website of the City Council www.eivissa.es and cost 12€ per night (two concerts) or can be purchased in the baluarte de Santa Llúcia the nights of the concerts.

People who want to travel to Dalt Vila by bus, Line 45, can do so free of charge on presentation of their Eivissa Jazz festival ticket on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of September. In addition, residents of Formentera can enjoy a 35% discount on tickets purchased for the Mediterránea Pitiüsa shipping company on presentation of the festival tickets.