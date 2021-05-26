19.9 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
David Guetta: from handing out flyers in Ibiza to global electronic music star

diariodeibiza
Updated:
David Guetta playing music at a Ibiza night club.

Those who have the slightest knowledge of electronic music know who David Guetta is. But… who was he?

A biography of the famous DJ will be on sale from 3 June: ‘David Guetta. The french touch’. Written by journalist Marc Dolisi, the book covers a decade of Guetta’s life. Undoubtedly the most fundamental, as this is when he became one of the best DJs in the world.

Ibiza is closely linked to the life of the dj. In fact, the biography explains how Guetta himself handed out flyers on the beaches of Ibiza to promote his first performance as a DJ on the island. Soon after, this ordinary man would become extraordinary.

Today, David Guetta leads the life of a true star and the figures he manages reflect his success: nearly 53 million followers on his social networks; after the release of his seventh album, he has sold thirteen million records and eighty million singles, his music has been listened to more than 80 billion times and on 7 November 2020, when he turned 53, he was elected for the second time as the best DJ in the world.

