David Guetta’s epic F*** Me I’m Famous!Â Â 

The world’s #1 DJ, David Guetta with bring his legendary F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! show to UshuaÃ¯a Ibiza this summer. From June 6th through to October 3rd, the GRAMMY Award-winning megastar will deliver the experience of a lifetime on the White Isle every Monday, heaving his signature dance sounds to the world-famous open-air club.

F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! is an Ibiza icon. Since 2003, it has been a headliner and continues to up the ante every year. At this all-time popular show, dance music groundbreaker David delves into his signature sound, accompanied by a line-up of his most esteemed DJ friends and guests.

David Guetta explains: “I have been bringing this party to Ibiza for many years now and somehow it just gets more special every season. This summer Iâ€™m over the moon to bring F*** Me I’m Famous! to UshuaÃ¯a Ibiza. Itâ€™s going to be a new experience for all of us. I am bringing a lot of inspiring DJs and friends to play this season, and since itâ€™s the first in two years, itâ€™s sure to go off with a bang!“

David Guetta gets better and better

Over the past year, David maintained his top position for the second consective year in the DJ Mag Top 100 poll, and delivered chart-toppers including ‘What Would You Do’ with Joel Corry and Bryson Tiller, ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson and ‘Permanence’ with Morten. While he appears continuously on the biggest stages in the world for tens of thousands of fans, he has sold more than 50 million albums and clocked over 10 billion streams, making him one of the most dominant artists on Earth. Guetta has kicked off the festival season in a big way with his expolsive set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, beginning his Residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas, and now jetting back to Europe to deliver the epic F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! at its new home.

David will be dishing up of his biggest hits, renowned stage presence, and inbridled intensity, coupled with world-class production at UshuaÃ¯a Ibiza, complete with state-of-the-art visuals, eye-popping light shows, entertainers and dancers. Don’t miss David Guetta’s epic F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! show.

