Adrián Rodríguez: “This edition of Sueños de Libertad is the most humble, but also the most passionate”

Although short in duration and number of participating artists, the fifth edition of Sueños de Libertad has undoubtedly been the one that has given its organisers the most headaches. Just ask its director, Adrián Rodríguez, who yesterday, “tired” by the effort, “but with a lot of motivation”, presented the festival, which will be held today and tomorrow at Ibiza’s commercial dock. The event took place at midday at the Vermutería Born, in the Plaza del Parque, and was attended by Pepe Roselló, fundamental supporter of Sueños de Libertad through Space Beach Club; Pep Tur, Councillor for Culture of the Ibiza Town Hall, and Miquel Costa, island director of Education, Culture and Heritage.

“It is a more modest edition than previous years, but it is the most passionate. We went from twenty bands in previous years to now only five, but this Sueños de Libertad 2021 is the one that makes us the most excited, because it is also the most necessary, “said Rodriguez.

The “stubbornness” and tenacity of the director and his entire team and the support they have received from Space Beach Club, the City Council of Ibiza, the Consell de la isla and the Autoritat Portuària have been essential to carry out this fifth edition in the middle of the pandemic. This was highlighted yesterday by the organizers, which have faced continuous changes in recent weeks caused by health restrictions, in addition to the cancellation, without notice, of one of the star artists of the line-up, the former Orishas Yotuel Romero, who last week announced on his networks that he was cancelling his performance at Sueños de Libertad due to the situation that is being experienced in his homeland, Cuba.

Despite all the difficulties that the organizers has faced in putting on this year’s festival, the effort, as Rodriguez is clear, has been worth it. “With this edition we wanted to give a little joy to the people after a very hard time in which without culture we would not have been able to endure,” he said before inviting the people of Ibiza to prove that “culture is safe” and participate in an event that he hopes will have a long life.

The quay to freedom

Neither Adrián Rodríguez nor Pepe Roselló doubts that the port of Ibiza is an ideal setting for Sueños de Libertad. Yesterday he coined a new term, “el muelle de la libertad” (the quay to freedom), to refer to the place that will host performances today from 9 pm by Muchachito, Iseo & Dodosound, Ana Tijoux and DJ Martin Bruhn, and tomorrow, starting at the same time, by Love of Lesbian, Billy Flamingos and DJ Mr Cardona.

The creator of Space was convinced that Sueños de Libertad “is an opportunity to return to the port of Ibiza, a true and historic space of freedom, the prominence it should never have lost“. Roselló recalled that the port area of Vila, “with its streets, its terraces and its nightlife, which began in the 60s and 70s, contributed enormously to making Ibiza known all over the world”.