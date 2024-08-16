A sunset to the rhythm of the hits of the famous dj Wally Lopez

The next tuesday, August 20on Cone Club at 7Pines Resort Ibiza will be the setting for the ‘Sunset Ritual Meets Wally Lopez’ event. This exclusive sunset ritual, which kicks off at 6 p.mis a unique experience that on this occasion will feature the performance of the legendary dj Wally López.

Attendees will enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean and es Vedrà, while indulging in champagne, premium cocktails and the exquisite culinary creations of the chef Óscar Salazar.

The event is part of the third edition of the sunset ritual nights at 7Pines. Here, the elegance and spirit of Ibiza meets a sophisticated and energetic atmosphere. Due to limited availability, advance booking is required via email restaurants.ibiza@7pines.com or from the telephones 673 550 333 o 971 19 52 00.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.