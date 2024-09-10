Solomun returns to the port of Ibiza

The bosnian-German dj and producer Solomun will once again bring his music to the port of Eivissa on September 18th, in a free access party that will be held in collaboration with Pacha between 7pm and 11pm.

The party turns a decade old, as Solomun recalls in a press release: “More than ten years ago, a small idea began to take shape: to organize a free annual party for all ages, for residents and visitors alike of this beautiful island. Thanks to the collaboration with the Pacha Group and the support of the municipality, that idea became a reality. Since 2014 it has grown year after year, becoming a beloved tradition in the port of Ibiza. I’m excited for this year’s edition!” he reveals.

Poster of the event next September 18 / DI

The organizers urge the attendees to bring their reusable cups for use at the bars, “in line with Solomun and Pacha Ibiza’s commitment to sustainability and the preservation of the island’s natural beauty.” “This simple but significant initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce waste and protect the natural landscapes of Eivissa,” Pacha stresses in its statement.

The electronic music party, which brings together thousands of people every year, has the support of Pacha Ibiza, the Neighbors of the Port of Ibiza, the Merchants Association and the Port of Eivissa and Eivissa Town Hall, according to the organizers.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.