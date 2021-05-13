The Official Bulletin of the Balearic Islands (BOIB) has published on Thursday the call for two procedures to grant aid by the City Council of Santa Eulària. The first, commences an application period to apply for subsidies for the purchase of a first home, while the second, allows social welfare entities to apply for a municipal allocation. Together, both total 105,000 euros.

Grants for the acquisition or self-promotion of the first home are aimed at people over 18 who have acquired or have built a house in the municipality of Santa Eulària between January 1, 2019 and today, without being or having been title holders of another house or flat previously.

If you are buying a house, it must have a maximum size of 120 square metres (this is extended to 150 metres in the case of large families). In case of self-promotion of housing, the maximum size is also 150 square meters.

Another requirement that must be fulfilled is the maximum income limitation, so that the 3,000 euro aid to reduce the mortgage loan really benefits those who may need it most. The income limit reserved for this aid is 60,000 euros. Those interested can consult the bases on the bulletin board of the council website.

Applications must be submitted through the link of the digital entry register that is on the council website, or by booking an in-person appointment (also through the municipal page) with the municipal register of the offices of Santa Eulària, es Puig d’en Valls or Jesus.

On the other hand, it has also made a call for aid in the field of social welfare for the year 2021 aimed at social and socio-health entities that develop activities aimed at the population of Santa Eulària des Riu to promote and support associations, social participation and volunteering.

The amount initially reserved is 45,000 euros and applications can be made until June 10.