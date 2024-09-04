Punta Xinxó beach reopens and warns of another possible spill on the same day

Punta Xinxó beach reopened on Monday after a week-long closure due to a fecal spill caused by a municipal sewage system failure. However, authorities received reports of another potential spill nearby between Punta de Pinet and Caló d’en Serral, though no discharge was found. Officials discovered stagnant, dirty water in rocky areas, suspected to be related to nearby construction or remnants from recent storms. Cleanup operations were initiated, and water samples were taken for analysis. Despite the reopening, Sant Josep has faced recurring wastewater issues, with past closures in July 2023 and October 2022.

