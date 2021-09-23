Profile of an ICU covid patient in Ibiza: unvaccinated male in his forties

The spokesman for the Balearic Islands Infectious Diseases Management Committee, Javier Arranz, acknowledged yesterday that the number of critically ill seems to be reducing more slowly in this wave than in previous ones. This is something that, he said, may be due to the profile of the patient, younger, and whose body “can hold out longer in the ICU trying to survive. “That’s good,” he continued.

The situation is different if looking at the total number of patients admitted for coronavirus, which currently stands at 26. More than half (56%) are men and the age group with the highest concentration of hospitalised patients is between 40 to 50 (24%). More than half, 56%, are over 60 years old, he said.

The number of hospitalised covid patients remained unchanged from the previous day, although the breakdown varies by severity. The number of critical patients reduced by one and the number of patients on the ward increased by one. It should be noted that the total number of people hospitalised with the virus has increased by 50% in the last five days.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.