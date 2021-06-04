20.4 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, June 4, 2021
type here...

The PP insists “there is another option” to the demolition of Don Pepe

"It is a copied measure from the Catalan urban planning law (ley de urbanismo)," they claim.

josep-angel-costa
Updated:
The PP insists
The municipal spokesman of the PP, Javier Marí, together with some councillors from his party. | V. MARÍ

The municipal group of the PP of Sant Josep yesterday accused the mayor, Angel Luis Guerrero, and his government team of leaving approximately 50 families in the street in block A of the Don Pepe apartments due to “a political decision, not technical, which is the worst they could have taken”. Marí stressed that there are legal ways to save the property and stressed that the investment provided by the City Council for the purchase of land and demolition is not much less than the cost of rehabilitation.

Marí believes the argument that the building is out of order, as argued by the City Council, is not an impediment to its renovation. “Apparently they can’t find the license, but that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have one”. Thus, he points out that the two blocks that were built in 1964 appear in the permit application file.

With respect to the initiation of the file for the declaration of ruin, “it can not be decided otherwise due to the state of the building,” the PP shares the validity of it’s decision as a technical report, but stresses that there are alternatives to culminate in a demolition, “a purely political decision”.

Thus, remember that his party submitted a proposal in Parliament to amend the Planning Law of the Balearic Islands with an amendment to authorize consolidation and repair works in buildings out of order, for reasons of safety of people . “It is a text copied from article 108.2 of the Catalan law of Urbanism, but the PSOE and Podemos voted against it”.

This initiative was presented last year, after the first two evictions in two staircases in block A of the Don Pepe apartments. After the announcement of the new decree of eviction for the other three staircases, the Popular consider resubmitting this proposal to the Balearic Parliament, as announced by his spokesman in Sant Josep.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte