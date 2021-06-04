The PP insists “there is another option” to the demolition of Don Pepe

The municipal group of the PP of Sant Josep yesterday accused the mayor, Angel Luis Guerrero, and his government team of leaving approximately 50 families in the street in block A of the Don Pepe apartments due to “a political decision, not technical, which is the worst they could have taken”. Marí stressed that there are legal ways to save the property and stressed that the investment provided by the City Council for the purchase of land and demolition is not much less than the cost of rehabilitation.

Marí believes the argument that the building is out of order, as argued by the City Council, is not an impediment to its renovation. “Apparently they can’t find the license, but that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have one”. Thus, he points out that the two blocks that were built in 1964 appear in the permit application file.

With respect to the initiation of the file for the declaration of ruin, “it can not be decided otherwise due to the state of the building,” the PP shares the validity of it’s decision as a technical report, but stresses that there are alternatives to culminate in a demolition, “a purely political decision”.

Thus, remember that his party submitted a proposal in Parliament to amend the Planning Law of the Balearic Islands with an amendment to authorize consolidation and repair works in buildings out of order, for reasons of safety of people . “It is a text copied from article 108.2 of the Catalan law of Urbanism, but the PSOE and Podemos voted against it”.

This initiative was presented last year, after the first two evictions in two staircases in block A of the Don Pepe apartments. After the announcement of the new decree of eviction for the other three staircases, the Popular consider resubmitting this proposal to the Balearic Parliament, as announced by his spokesman in Sant Josep.

