The post-summer rejuvenation and relaxation you deserve is at the Nobu Ibiza Bay Spa

Summer is coming to an end and with it memories of moments by the seashore, with a towel in a cove or hiking in the mountains. Soothing sensitive skin after all this exposure to the sun in July and August is now essential. The Nobu Ibiza Bay Spa knows this and therefore offers various wellness treatments, such as the one inspired by Japanese rituals and azuki beans or the Kiatsu massage, which stimulates the body’s natural healing process, among many others. It’s time. Make yourself comfortable and relax in the best spa hotel in Ibiza.

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is one of the most sought-after places in Ibiza

Talamanca Bay is home to the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, one of the most sought-after establishments on the island. Its facilities include a spa area, the preferred option for those who want to rejuvenate and relax the body and mind. This area is available to the general public.

The Nobu Ibiza Bay Spa: ultimate relaxation

The Nobu Ibiza Bay Spa brings together indulgence and serenity in its signature treatments, with qualified therapists and a focus on a range of high-end, natural products.

To soothe sensitive skin after sunbathing, this charming hotel-spa in Ibiza features a wellness treatment inspired by Japanese rituals and azuki beans, rich in antioxidants.

Stimulate your body’s natural healing process

You can also stimulate your body’s natural healing process and the flow of Ki, the “living energy”, with kiatsu massage, which combines Japanese shiatsu and Thai massage techniques. After receiving this treatment, feeling better is hard to do.

Nobu Ibiza Bay: spa in Ibiza in winter (and summer)

There is no doubt that among all the charming hotels in Ibiza, this one, the Nobu Ibiza Bay, is a clear favourite. Located next to Talamanca beach, the luxury it offers is not just about waking up with sea views, taking a dip in the water of the pool that almost runs into the bay or having a drink at the Chambao, a quiet beachside chiringuito restaurant. It also offers the opportunity to make the most of an autumn day at the Nobu Ibiza Bay Spa.

This Ibiza hotel’s wellness and beauty programme, which is designed for renewal and rejuvenation, rebalances body and mind through a spa circuit.

One-day experience at this Ibiza hotel spa

The invitation to slow down, disconnect and invest in your health in the Nobu Ibiza Bay Spa, is priced at 315€ per person, as follows:

Begin in a private 60-minute Hatha yoga class in this corner of the island of Ibiza.

Continue with a restorative massage and a purifying facial treatment with The Organic Pharmacy products. It’s a great way to slow down the hectic pace of your lifestyle and relax both you and your skin.