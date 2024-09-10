Opportunity to buy a whole building in Ibiza

The real estate web portal Tucasa.com offers a unique opportunity in the real estate market in Ibiza : a spectacular and totally private building, an architectural jewel that embodies luxury and exclusivity in every detail. Its price is 1.46 million euros.

This building of four stories offers an unparalleled residential experience. From the rooftop terrace overlooking the ocean to the three bedrooms elegantly designed and the two spacious living rooms, every corner has been carefully conceived to merge modern comfort with timeless elegance. It has two bathrooms. It has 280 square meters built.

Kitchen / TUCASA.COM

A fireplace adds a touch of warmth to the interior spaces. Radiators and air conditioning throughout the building ensure maximum comfort all year round.

Located just a minute’s walk from the promenade, this building offers unparalleled access to Ibiza’s urban life, without sacrificing privacy and exclusivity.

The property consists of two registry notes, which also opens the possibility of buying a separate unit.

