Open-air cinema in Ibiza before the back to school season

Back to school is here and the little ones have little time left to enjoy their free time during the summer vacations. That’s why, at the hotel Las Mimosas have wanted to dedicate their next outdoor cinema session, ‘Cinema Paradiso’ to the island’s minors.

At the event, which will be held next friday, September 6 starting at 21.30 hours at the hotel itself, the children’s movie will be screened ‘Super Mario Bros’.

In addition to popcorn, a must for 100% enjoyment of any movie, Las Mimosas will offer young viewers non-alcoholic cocktails.

Places are limited, so it is necessary to book in advance. The entrance fee is 35 euros, but there are offer for residents admission for adults is 20 euros, while children’s tickets are 15 euros.

Music for the weekend

This weekend, music will continue to be the protagonist in all Grupo Mambo establishments. Mesiter, Sensy and Fabiano Pax will be in charge of the soundtrack at Villa Mercedes restaurant. At Hostal La Torre, sunsets are accompanied every weekend by the hits of Fabiano Pax, George Solar and Be.lanuit. At Cala Gració Beach Bar the DJ sessions start today Friday with Volte and tomorrow it will be the turn of Fabiano Pax. In the neighboring Cala Gracioneta, the beach bar will dance to the rhythm of Be.lanuit & Tupac Peralta, Angel de la Llave, Izhy and Russ Farelo.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.