A new hotel in Ibiza for 2025

Pierre & Vacances is strengthening its presence in Spain and Andorra with the addition of six new establishments in 2025, specifically in Granada, Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Girona, Alicante and Andorra, according to a press release on Tuesday. However, it has not yet been made public which hotel it has acquired in Ibiza, although everything points to the fact that it will open under the H10 brand. Pierre & Vacances currently manages the Ros Apartments located in Santa Eulària.

Looking ahead to 2025, the company’s goal is to achieve similar growth to the previous year, while focusing its efforts on less seasonal destinations, especially the Costa del Sol and the Canary Islands.

In the words of the general manager of Pierre & Vacances in Spain, Oscar Güell, despite having signed 650 new units, the net stock growth has been just over 300 units, having completed operations in three establishments.

“We do not turn our back on growth opportunities in apartmentswhere we have had the strongest presence since our arrival in Spain 20 years ago, but its changing regulatory framework and a decade of experience managing hotels in Spain are driving us to prioritize growth in this segment,” explained Güell.

Pierre & Vacances now has 48 apartment complexes, hotels and resorts in both countries, with a portfolio of more than 5,600 units.

