Music, culture, tradition, and sport in the Festes de Sant Bartomeu 2024

The Festes de Sant Bartomeu 2024, which begin this Saturday, August 3 and will last until September 8, will include the following activities with live music, cultural events, children’s activities, traditional events and sports competitions. The City Council of Sant Antoni has presented the program with the Councillor for Festivities, Miguel Tur, and the Councillor for Culture, Eva Prats. Tur has stressed that “these are highly anticipated festivities on the island”, which this year are “very focused on art, culture and children” and will feature three main events, such as La Movida, Brisa Flamenca and ‘Aborígena’.

The councilman of Fiestas, Miguel Tur, and the councilwoman of Culture, Eva Prats, at yesterday’s press conference. | ASA / ASA

The festivities will begin this Saturday, August 3 at 8 pm with the VII Festival Brisa Flamenca on the stage of sa Punta des Molí. Performing will be singer and composer Miguel Campello, Código Jondo, a group that mixes traditional flamenco with avant-garde electronics, and Pablo Pueblo, a dj specializing in old vinyl.

On the day of Sant Bartomeu, August 24th, will take place the party of La Movida at 10 pm on the beach of s’Arenal. In which there will be a musical show of the 80’s and 90’s with Dj Petit & Vazquez.

The festivities will begin at 10.30 am in the Plaza Spain with the ‘Fiestuki Splash’, a children’s foam party by Piruleto. At 18 hours the day will host the Trikids Sant Bartomeu. From 8 pm the solemn mass, the procession and the ball pagès will take place in the square behind the church. After La Movida, at midnight, there will be a fireworks display.

The day before, August 23, the ‘Festa a la fresca’ will be held in the Passeig de ses Fonts, with a tasting of horchata and fartons and the children’s party ‘La Movidita’, with Cachirulo at 7.30 pm.

One of the great novelties is the multicultural and wellness event ‘Aborígena’a festival of music, art and culture, to be held on September 7 at 12 noon in sa Punta des Molí, with workshops, healthy activities, market, shows and fashion.

Another novelty is the free days of ‘Astro Magic Lights’ in Bibo Park, which will consist of a show that magically combines light and nature. In addition, on August 22 at 11 p.m. there will be an astronomical experience of observation, with professional telescopes, of the moon, the stars and the planet Saturn.

On August 18 there will be a dramatized reading entitled ‘Christopher Columbus. The Last Voyage’.

On September 5, at the Cine Regio, the film ‘Es Gegant d’Es Vedrà’ will be screened, as well as exhibitions and the Nits Amples d’Estiu cycle. During the festivities, the municipal library will host different children’s workshops

In sa Punta des Molí, music and dance will also play a leading role with ‘Tarde de Variedades’, on August 18, and ‘Next Generation’, on September 6.

‘New Moves Sant Antoni’ will be held on August 31 and September 1 at the ses Païsses sports center, with dance workshops with the participation of professional choreographers. The initiative will benefit Ibiza IN and the Spanish Association Against Metastatic Breast Cancer (AECMM).

During the 30th and 31st of August will take place the traditional battle of tomatoes of the Festival of Carthaginians and Romans will take placewhich will bring together music, parades, children’s activities and torrada of brotherhood between the two troops on the beach of s’Arenal. On Saturday 31 will give a concert Niños Raros, at 21.30 hours, and Morning Drivers, at 22.30 hours.

For all ages

The little ones will have activities such as the Supergarrits Club, with games, bouncy castles, face painting and foam party, in the courtyard of the Cervantes school, on August 22, with cucañas and children’s games or the ‘Splash’ party of Piruleto.

For youth highlights the ‘Sanan Fresh hip hop Festival’ on August 17, with concerts, 3×3 basketball and graffiti exhibition in sa Punta des Molí.

On August 15 it will be the turn of the elderly, with the traditional party organized by the Association of Seniors of Sant Antoni in the local senior citizens of Es Clot Marés.

Of the sporting activities include: the XXIV Travesía a nado a sa Cova de ses Llagostes (August 25), the XXIII Día de la Piragua (August 31) and tournaments of petanque, karate, judo, Bicikids and mountain bike race.

In addition, for the second year in a row, the following will be held the photo contest on Instagram ‘My favorite corner’ will be held for the second consecutive year. Which encourages users of the social network to publish photos of the municipality to show and discover the highlights of their environment. You can participate until September 7. The first prize is 200 euros and the second, 100 euros.