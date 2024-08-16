Las Dalias celebrates its 70th Anniversary with ‘Peace N’ Music’

The next monday, August 19 the Las Dalias hippy flea market commemorates seven decades of history. What began as a small roadhouse in 1954 is today a cultural icon of the island, a place that has embraced diversity and freedom.

To commemorate this occasion, Ibiza’s most famous flea market is presenting ‘Peace N’ Music’a party that encapsulates their spirit with an explosion of Rock & Roll and psychedelia.

A musical journey to the rhythm of Rock & Roll

peace N’ Music’ pays tribute to the values that have guided Las Dalias since its beginnings. On this occasion, music, always present in the life of Las Dalias, will be the central axis of the celebration. Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in a unique sensory experiencewith a musical selection that will make everyone vibrate.

DJs Joan Ribas and Javi Box will be in charge of taking attendees on a journey through time, from the 60s and 70s to the present day, with a repertoire that includes Rock & Roll and psychedelic legends such as Ray Charles, The Beatles, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, The Rolling Stones, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Patti Smith and Bob Dylan.

In addition, live music, performances and shows will add up to create an unforgettable night, full of colors and energy.

A party for the whole family

The event will begin at 6 p.mwith the traditional Las Dalias night market as the main stage. This space, known for its bohemian atmosphere and its offer of handcrafted products, will be transformed to evoke the atmosphere of the 60s and 70s. In addition, the celebration will extend through the garden and the Akasha Clubwhere electronic music will give way for one night to the best Rock & Roll.

The party is designed for people of all ages to enjoy. From 6 p.m. to midnight, the show will be free for everyone who wants to join in this historic celebration.

For those wishing to continue the party at Club Akasha after 11pm, it will be necessary to purchase a ticket, available on the club’s website or at the door, subject to availability.

