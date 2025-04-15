La Verbenita Club’s Latin sarao lands in Sant Antoni

Sa Punta des Molí de Sant Antoni will receive this Saturday, from one o’clock at noon to two in the morning, the sarao of La Verbenita Club, a party of Latin, flamenco and verbeneros airs that, after its consecutive successes in Vara de Rey and Madrid, lands in Sant Antoni, in collaboration with the City Council.

“La Verbenita format clubber rumbero y olé is already here. Tremendous sarao in sa Punta des Molí we have prepared. We will tune the area to make it look like a kind of club / outdoor fair and that all l @ s l @ s Verbener @ s you feel at home once again, “say the organizers in a note.

This edition will feature performances by artists Sabor a Mí, from Mexico, Pablo Pueblo, Francisca Valenzuela and Martin Bruhn, and of course, the hosts and creators of the event: El Carmona and Mágico Rodríguez, alter egos of Jordi Cardona and Adrián Rodríguez, who “will be in charge of putting the icing on the cake to this great celebration that has already become a must for the island of Ibiza,” they say.

The organizers have wanted to give humor to the communication informing that “the idea is to make a kind of boiler room rumbera and create a verbenero club outdoors and very stylish. Unlike other verbenitas, this time we are betting on a more direct and festive format, but with a vibrant and authentic atmosphere where music and good vibes will be the protagonists,” they emphasize. Thus, sounds ranging from Rocío Jurado to Rosalía, including Veneno, Peret, Los Chichos, C. Tangana, Lola Flores and whatever it takes to get the audience dancing, because the only objective of this party is fun, according to the organizers of the first Verbenita…

Jordi Cardona and Adrián Rodríguez also ask the public to use a verbenero style of dress to give color to the party, a hat, a scarf, polka dots or a comb well worn can make the difference. There will also be alternative activities and food trucks throughout the day to refuel and continue dancing until well into the early hours of the morning.

