Kilye Minogue films new music video at Ibiza hotel

The Australian artist Kilye Minogue has filmed a music video at Pikes, the legendary hotel in Sant Antoni. The singer has released the videoclip of her song ‘Edge Of Saturday Night’ on Youtube nine days ago and already has 344,000 plays.

Minogue joins the list of artists who have chosen this summer the island as a stage for their music. Katy Perry filmed her music video for the song ‘Lifetimes’which has been involved in controversy due to the lack of permits to record. Will Smith o India Martinez have also taken advantage of their visit to the island to work.

The Australian composer has made a collaboration with the dj Marea Stamperknown as The Blessed Madonnawho plays regularly in Ibiza.

The music video shows a Saturday night party in Ibiza and is starred by both artists. “The Blessed Madonna and I had a great time shooting this video. Check it out if you haven’t yet and I hope you like it as much as we do.”, encourages the Aussie on her Instagram account.

“This song, this video, is powered by the incredible energy of some of the most powerful women we know, including our amazing director, Sophie Mulle! We’re thrilled to share this with you and hope it plays wherever you are, wherever you are. Miracles are real, and this one is for you. We promise,” the singer commented in another post on her social media.

The singer has chosen for this electronic music theme the legendary Pikes hotel, where Rita Ora made a surprise appearance this summer to present her collaboration with dj Fatboy Slim, with the track ‘Praising You’, included in his upcoming album ‘You & I’.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.