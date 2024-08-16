Javi Box dj puts music to Cala Llonga’s festivities

Hyde Beach the pool bar of the Hyde Ibiza hotel, joins the party program of Cala Llonga with a fun event this Friday. Under the name of ‘Poolside Flower Paradise’the party offers a colorful and fun-filled atmosphere by the pool starting at 4 p.m. Music will be provided by the renowned dj Javi Boxwho will bring the best rhythms to enjoy a magical evening in Ibiza.

Entry to the event is conditional upon a minimum consumption. The establishment offers two options: five euros for a beer or ten euros for a drink.

In Hyde Beach, they offer every day the possibility of a day pass to enjoy its swimming pool and relaxed atmosphere. In addition, residents have a 20% discount. For more information and reservations, please contact the establishment at the following telephone number 871 90 11 50.

