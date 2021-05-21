IMS plans to bring 25,000 music lovers to Ibiza by 2022

The International Music Summit (IMS) plans to bring 25,000 music lovers to the island of Ibiza to inaugurate the summer of 2022.

In a press release, the IMS organisers announce that the event, which will take place in April, will be spread over five days, unlike previous years where the activities were concentrated over three days.

In addition, the next event will include a new and ambitious “multisensory and holiday experience” that aims to relaunch and celebrate the island with the collaboration of the Ibiza Town Hall.

To this end, IMS will create a series of music and holiday experiences that will see a diverse selection of prominent brands, record labels, parties, festivals and other partners light up Ibiza in over 20 venues across the island, showcasing Ibiza in all its splendour to over 25,000 visitors.

Venues include for the first time the Reina Sofia parche, along with the continuation of the IMS Closing Party at the baluarte de Santa Llúcia in Dalt Vila.

IMS Ibiza 2022 will be the “catalyst for an island that will be buzzing with tourism much earlier than in previous seasons”.

In addition, the annual event will return at the end of April each year to stimulate the local economy and once again establish Ibiza on the map as a top holiday destination for visitors from all over the world.

Pete Tong, co-founder of the IMS, presenter of BBC Radio 1 and MBI (Member of the British Empire), says the return of the IMS, after a two year hiatus due to covid, will be very special: “It will be our biggest and most explosive conference to date, as we extend the event from three to five days and take over the Destination Hotel in its entirety”.

“The IMS partners are delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with Ibiza Town Hall, which will allow us to start the season much earlier and allow visitors from all over the world to experience the magic of the island we call home. We are delighted to be able to present this opportunity to support the local community and economy and to celebrate the island’s musical heritage and legacy,” says Tong.

The summit will feature a packed program of diverse panels designed to help the industry rebuild and refocus in the aftermath of the pandemic. Tickets for event attendees and hotel packages for the 2022 programme will go on sale soon.