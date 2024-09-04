Imprisoned for receiving a package in Ibiza with 220 grams of cocaine hidden in candy jars

Apparently, they were five jars of candy for children. However, what they concealed inside were not sweet and innocent trinkets, but 220 grams of cocaine pink better known as tusi. This is what the tax and border service of the airport of Eivissa detected and for which a Spanish woman has ended up in prison, as reported yesterday by the armed forces.

This service, together with the customs surveillance service and the dog expert service intercepted the postal package while inspecting the parcels arriving at the airport . The shipment was addressed to a woman, of Spanish nationality, who was on vacation on the island at the time. They found that the woman was about to leave Eivissa to return home, so they requested an authorization from the court of instruction number 4 of Ibiza to be able to open the package, which was sent to her guardia Civil dog at the airport, Azharus, had marked it as suspicious. It was then that they discovered that it contained five jars of children’s candy with 220 grams of pink cocaine.

“I went to Ibiza and was surprised to see a deadly drug in all the bars and discos.”

Following this, the Guardia Civil located and arrested the recipient of the package, who was brought before the court. After her appearance the court ordered her imprisonment, concludes the Guardia Civil.

