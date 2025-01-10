Ibiza’s €6,000 shopping spree prize finds its winner

Patricia has been the winner of the 6.000 euros to spend on shopping in one day organized once again this year by the employers’ association Petita i Mitjana Empresa d’Eivissa i Formentera (Pimeef). He got his ticket by making purchases at Luminiq.

The Pimeef has made this Friday its traditional draw after the Christmas campaign. From the Merchants Association have located the lucky winner to inform her of her prize and provide the list of participating businesses and the rules to follow to make purchases with the 6,000 euros of the prize.

The shopping day is scheduled for Friday, January 24, so the lucky recipient has two weeks to think about how and what she will spend the money on. She will have to spend a minimum amount of 200 and a maximum of 600 in the store that has given her the prize. And the total of the prize, the 6,000 euros, will have to be spent in just one day among the different stores participating in this contest, whose list will be provided by the employers’ association itself.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.