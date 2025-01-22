Ibiza is offered in Madrid as a luxury destination

Ibiza Luxury Destination (ILD) held its annual launch event yesterday at Fitur, which was held at the Papúa restaurant in Madrid. According to ILD, the objective of the event was to “announce the new mission and strategic vision”, which positions this product club of Fomento de Turismo as “an exceptional and sustainable reference”. At this meeting, ILD explained its objective to “support, defend and redefine luxury in Ibiza, beyond exclusivity and excellence, offering unique experiences that preserve the authenticity and spirit of the island”.

According to Ibiza Luxury Destination, “today, excellence is not limited to exclusivity alone. In addition to high standards, travelers are looking for experiences that prioritize privacy, purpose and transformative emotions”. Thus, in a scenario of transformation of the tourism business, “our goal is to ensure that every luxury experience in Ibiza is genuine, responsible and has a positive impact on those who live it”.

“We want to make a difference through excellence, providing unique experiences that stand out for their quality, innovation and authenticity,” said Nuria Moreno, president of Ibiza Luxury Destination at the event.

Five guides

At the event, ILD presented what it defined as “five key values” that should guide its future actions: “Excellence, to set the highest standards in all luxury experiences, at all times.”

It also incorporates values such as sustainability, transparency, a sense of community and emotions: “We have a commitment to conservation and respect for the environment of Ibiza” and ensure “to defend the local community, to enhance, support and preserve the traditions and identity of Ibiza”.

