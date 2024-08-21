Ibiza nightclubs experience another great summer: “Success is diversity”

In Ibiza’s nightlife sector, there is general satisfaction with this year’s activity, despite a potential slight decrease in overall numbers compared to last year. José Luis Benítez, manager of the Leisure Association of Ibiza, notes that while July was unusual, the season is expected to be very positive, possibly not reaching 2023’s historic levels. He highlights the importance of realistic expectations and the island’s capacity limitations. Despite competition among clubs, there is no significant rivalry over DJs, and the opening of a new club in 2025 is not seen as a threat. The sector faces challenges from illegal tourist rentals, with shorter but more frequent trips becoming common.

